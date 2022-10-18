Home Nation

IRCTC scam: Delhi court refuses to cancel bail of Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav

The court passed the directions after hearing arguments during which Yadav claimed that he did not violate any condition set in the bail granted to him earlier.

Published: 18th October 2022 01:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2022 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  A Delhi court on Tuesday refused to cancel the bail of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on a plea moved by the CBI in connection with the IRCTC scam.

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel, however, asked Yadav to be more careful and choose appropriate words.

The CBI had claimed that at a recent press conference, Yadav had attempted to subvert the process of law and thwart the entire investigation as well as the consequent trial, and "blatantly abused the liberty granted to him."

The court passed the directions after hearing arguments during which Yadav claimed that he did not violate any condition set in the bail granted to him earlier.

"I (Yadav) am in opposition parry and raising questions on wrongdoing is my duty. The CBI and ED are being 'misused' by the present government. All opposition parties are feeling this," Yadav's counsel told the court.

The court said a detailed order will be passed later.

The court had in October 2018 granted bail to Yadav after he appeared before it in pursuance to summons issued against him in the matter related to alleged irregularities in granting operational contract of two Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) hotels to a private firm.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tejashwi Yadav IRCTC Scam CBI
India Matters
VK Sasikala (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Jayalalithaa’s death: Arumughaswamy Commission finds Sasikala, Ex-Minister, Ex-Health Secretary guilty
Rescue work underway after a helicopter carrying pilgrims crashed near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. (Photo | PTI)
Seven Kedarnath temple pilgrims feared dead in Uttarakhand helicopter crash
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: SC to hear pleas against release of 11 convicts on Nov 29
Newly elected BCCI President Roger Binny.(Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny appointed new BCCI president, to replace Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp