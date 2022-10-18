IRCTC scam: Delhi court refuses to cancel bail of Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Tuesday refused to cancel the bail of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on a plea moved by the CBI in connection with the IRCTC scam.

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel, however, asked Yadav to be more careful and choose appropriate words.

The CBI had claimed that at a recent press conference, Yadav had attempted to subvert the process of law and thwart the entire investigation as well as the consequent trial, and "blatantly abused the liberty granted to him."

The court passed the directions after hearing arguments during which Yadav claimed that he did not violate any condition set in the bail granted to him earlier.

"I (Yadav) am in opposition parry and raising questions on wrongdoing is my duty. The CBI and ED are being 'misused' by the present government. All opposition parties are feeling this," Yadav's counsel told the court.

The court said a detailed order will be passed later.

The court had in October 2018 granted bail to Yadav after he appeared before it in pursuance to summons issued against him in the matter related to alleged irregularities in granting operational contract of two Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) hotels to a private firm.

