Lucknow Diary: Political corridors

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

Yadav from family may contest Mulayam seat

Political pundits and other quarters of the political corridors of state are busy reading the mind of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav who in the coming weeks has to decide the name of a candidate who would take the legacy and pride of his father and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav forward in Mainpuri. As per the buzz going around, SP chief may pitch in someone close to him. The most talked about names include Akhilesh’s wife and former Kannauj MP Dimple Yadav, Akhilesh’s nephew Tej Pratap Singh Yadav or former Badaun MP Dharmendra Yadav who was close to Netaji as well.

Madrasa survey extended till Nov 15

Due to heavy rains and the festive season, the state Madrasa Education Board has extended the deadline for completion of a survey of registered madrasas till November 15. Earlier, October 25 was the deadline for the DMs of the respective districts to submit the survey report to the state government. Around 6,000 madrasas across the state have been surveyed and respective DMs have received the reports as well. In the meantime, few organisations and political parties objected to the survey claiming it to be an exercise to demolish the madrasas by declaring it illegal.

33L farmers deprived of Kisan Nidhi perks

On Monday, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 12th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi amounting to over Rs 16,000 crore for over 8 crore farmers across the country of which over 2.5 crore belonged to Uttar Pradesh, ahead of the festival of Diwali, another 33 lakh UP farmers failed to reap the benefits as they had not completed their e-KYC or had not got the land records verified. However, the authorities aimed that they would be get the tranche they missed later after completing the modalities. The insistence on the verification of records of the farmers is to weed out the bogus beneficiaries.

Namita bajpai

Our correspondent in Uttar Pradesh

namita.bajpai@ newindianexpress.com

Yadav from family may contest Mulayam seat Political pundits and other quarters of the political corridors of state are busy reading the mind of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav who in the coming weeks has to decide the name of a candidate who would take the legacy and pride of his father and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav forward in Mainpuri. As per the buzz going around, SP chief may pitch in someone close to him. The most talked about names include Akhilesh’s wife and former Kannauj MP Dimple Yadav, Akhilesh’s nephew Tej Pratap Singh Yadav or former Badaun MP Dharmendra Yadav who was close to Netaji as well. Madrasa survey extended till Nov 15 Due to heavy rains and the festive season, the state Madrasa Education Board has extended the deadline for completion of a survey of registered madrasas till November 15. Earlier, October 25 was the deadline for the DMs of the respective districts to submit the survey report to the state government. Around 6,000 madrasas across the state have been surveyed and respective DMs have received the reports as well. In the meantime, few organisations and political parties objected to the survey claiming it to be an exercise to demolish the madrasas by declaring it illegal. 33L farmers deprived of Kisan Nidhi perks On Monday, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 12th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi amounting to over Rs 16,000 crore for over 8 crore farmers across the country of which over 2.5 crore belonged to Uttar Pradesh, ahead of the festival of Diwali, another 33 lakh UP farmers failed to reap the benefits as they had not completed their e-KYC or had not got the land records verified. However, the authorities aimed that they would be get the tranche they missed later after completing the modalities. The insistence on the verification of records of the farmers is to weed out the bogus beneficiaries. Namita bajpai Our correspondent in Uttar Pradesh namita.bajpai@ newindianexpress.com