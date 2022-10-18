Patna: Caught in liquor case, IPS officer turned to fraudster

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: In a shocking revelation, an IPS officer allegedly took the services of his friend who by impersonating as Chief Justice of the Patna High Court called the Bihar director general of police 40-50 times to bail out the officer facing charges of dereliction of duty in a liquor prohibition case.

After his links with a con came to the fore, IPS officer Aditya Kumar (2011 batch) has gone underground, sources said. Sharing details, Additional Director General of Police (Economic Offence Unit) NH Khan said on Monday that the imposter Abhishek Bhopalika alias Abhishek Agrawal called Bihar DGP SK Singhal and other senior authorities of the state administration by posing as Chief Justice of the Patna High Court from his mobile phone with an intention to create pressure on them for “clean chit” to his

IPS friend.

The fraudster also made WhatApp calls to the DGP by using a display picture of Bihar CJ to avoid suspicion. Through these calls, the swindler tried to exert pressure on top cops to win favour for his IPS friend. When the DGP got suspicious due to the con’s tone and tenor, he asked the EOU to find out the identity of the caller.

The EOU then formed an SIT and found that the SIM that the imposter was using had been procured in the name of some different person. Later, the police arrested Abhishek, a resident of Nageshwar Colony in Patna, by tracing his location. Later, two other accomplices of the conman, including the owner of a mobile phone shop, were also held.

The police also seized a mobile phone and two SIM cards used in the crime. All three accused have been remanded to judicial custody. According to police, Abhishek is a history sheeter and he has even spent time in Delhi’s Tihar Jail. He is an accused in a case registered with Kamala Market police station in the national capital.

He is also an accused of another case registered with Kahagaon police station in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district. The case was lodged after he allegedly duped the father of an IPS officer Saurav Sah, who is currently on a Central assignment.

2011 batch officer goes into hiding

After his links with a con man came to the fore, IPS officer Aditya Kumar of 2011 batch has gone underground. The conman is a history-sheeter and has even spent time in Tihar Jail.

PATNA: In a shocking revelation, an IPS officer allegedly took the services of his friend who by impersonating as Chief Justice of the Patna High Court called the Bihar director general of police 40-50 times to bail out the officer facing charges of dereliction of duty in a liquor prohibition case. After his links with a con came to the fore, IPS officer Aditya Kumar (2011 batch) has gone underground, sources said. Sharing details, Additional Director General of Police (Economic Offence Unit) NH Khan said on Monday that the imposter Abhishek Bhopalika alias Abhishek Agrawal called Bihar DGP SK Singhal and other senior authorities of the state administration by posing as Chief Justice of the Patna High Court from his mobile phone with an intention to create pressure on them for “clean chit” to his IPS friend. The fraudster also made WhatApp calls to the DGP by using a display picture of Bihar CJ to avoid suspicion. Through these calls, the swindler tried to exert pressure on top cops to win favour for his IPS friend. When the DGP got suspicious due to the con’s tone and tenor, he asked the EOU to find out the identity of the caller. The EOU then formed an SIT and found that the SIM that the imposter was using had been procured in the name of some different person. Later, the police arrested Abhishek, a resident of Nageshwar Colony in Patna, by tracing his location. Later, two other accomplices of the conman, including the owner of a mobile phone shop, were also held. The police also seized a mobile phone and two SIM cards used in the crime. All three accused have been remanded to judicial custody. According to police, Abhishek is a history sheeter and he has even spent time in Delhi’s Tihar Jail. He is an accused in a case registered with Kamala Market police station in the national capital. He is also an accused of another case registered with Kahagaon police station in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district. The case was lodged after he allegedly duped the father of an IPS officer Saurav Sah, who is currently on a Central assignment. 2011 batch officer goes into hiding After his links with a con man came to the fore, IPS officer Aditya Kumar of 2011 batch has gone underground. The conman is a history-sheeter and has even spent time in Tihar Jail.