PM’s farm outreach: ‘One nation, one fertilizer’

Rajesh Kumar Thakur and Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI/AHMEDABAD: India moved to ‘one nation, one fertilizer’ on Monday as PM Modi launched a scheme to ensure affordable quality fertilizer of ‘Bharat’ brand to the farmers. The initiative is a part of ‘Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Urvarak Pariyojna’ and came at a two-day event felicitating farmers in Delhi.

In a virtual meeting with farmers belonging to various parts of the country, the PM said his government was able to revive the country’s six biggest urea factories that were closed for years under one brand name ‘Bharat.’ “Moving forward towards self-sufficiency in urea production, India will soon produce Nano Urea,” said the PM.

Nano Urea is cost-effective and is required in low quantities. The most critical benefit of using Nano Urea for agriculture is its minimal impact on the environment. This will result in reducing the release of greenhouse gasses and improving quality of air and water.

Reminding the participants of the urea crisis before 2014, he said fertilizer was sold on the black market. “Farmers’ rights were snatched and they had to face lathis.” He said that Nano urea is a medium to produce more with less cost. “A sack of urea can be replaced by a single-use bottle of Nano urea,” he said.

The government has started a campaign to develop more than 3.25 lakh fertilizer shops across the country. “These fertilizer shops will not only act as centres for selling fertilizer, but will also have the availability of seeds, equipment, soil testing facility, and all information required by farmers,” he said. The PM also released the 12th instalment of Rs 16,000 crore Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi through direct benefit transfer to farmers. He said the instalment would reach them before Diwali.

In another videoconferencing, the PM distributed Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana-Ma Amrutam (PMJAY-MA) scheme Ayushman cards in Gujarat. The Prime Minister also interacted with the beneficiaries of PMJAY-MA Yojana Ayushman cards in Gujarat via videoconferencing.

PM highlighted the changed political thinking and work culture. “In previous governments, schemes meant for the benefit of the common man had become a mere formality. The funds for these schemes were set aside keeping in mind a particular area and political interests,” he said. The Prime Minister appreciated the enormity of the campaign of distributing 50 lakh cards to the people in Gujarat.

“This bears testimony to the sensitivity of the Gujarat Government. We have been hearing about health insurance in many countries of the world, but India is going beyond that, ensuring health assurance.”

The PM said around 4 crore poor patients have availed of the benefits of Arogya under the scheme across the country. Out of this, about 50 lakh poor patients belong to Gujarat, he added.

“Our mothers and sisters used to hide their diseases in the interest of the family and suffered because they were afraid of the debt that might pile up due to the high cost of treatment. Ayushman Bharat Yojana has liberated such people from that problem,” he said. “In simple terms, an Ayushman card is a `5 lakh ATM card. This will keep giving benefits every year,” he said.

The PM also interacted with the beneficiaries of the scheme. He enquired from Piyushbhai of Banaskantha about his family and his recent health condition. He expressed satisfaction that the Ayushman Bharat scheme had given the patient a fresh lease of life.

Mission ‘Bharat’

The initiative is a part of ‘Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Urvarak Pariyojna’

Nano Urea is cost-effective and is required in low quantities.

PM Modi launched a scheme to ensure affordable quality fertilizer of ‘Bharat’ brand to the farmers.

Usage of Nano urea will result in reducing the release of greenhouse gasses and improving the quality of air and water

The PM also released the 12th instalment of Rs 16,000 crore Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi through direct benefit transfer to farmers

4 crore Around poor patients have availed of the benefits of Arogya under the scheme across the country

PM Modi distributed Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana-Ma Amrutam scheme Ayushman cards in Gujarat

NEW DELHI/AHMEDABAD: India moved to ‘one nation, one fertilizer’ on Monday as PM Modi launched a scheme to ensure affordable quality fertilizer of ‘Bharat’ brand to the farmers. The initiative is a part of ‘Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Urvarak Pariyojna’ and came at a two-day event felicitating farmers in Delhi. In a virtual meeting with farmers belonging to various parts of the country, the PM said his government was able to revive the country’s six biggest urea factories that were closed for years under one brand name ‘Bharat.’ “Moving forward towards self-sufficiency in urea production, India will soon produce Nano Urea,” said the PM. Nano Urea is cost-effective and is required in low quantities. The most critical benefit of using Nano Urea for agriculture is its minimal impact on the environment. This will result in reducing the release of greenhouse gasses and improving quality of air and water. Reminding the participants of the urea crisis before 2014, he said fertilizer was sold on the black market. “Farmers’ rights were snatched and they had to face lathis.” He said that Nano urea is a medium to produce more with less cost. “A sack of urea can be replaced by a single-use bottle of Nano urea,” he said. The government has started a campaign to develop more than 3.25 lakh fertilizer shops across the country. “These fertilizer shops will not only act as centres for selling fertilizer, but will also have the availability of seeds, equipment, soil testing facility, and all information required by farmers,” he said. The PM also released the 12th instalment of Rs 16,000 crore Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi through direct benefit transfer to farmers. He said the instalment would reach them before Diwali. In another videoconferencing, the PM distributed Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana-Ma Amrutam (PMJAY-MA) scheme Ayushman cards in Gujarat. The Prime Minister also interacted with the beneficiaries of PMJAY-MA Yojana Ayushman cards in Gujarat via videoconferencing. PM highlighted the changed political thinking and work culture. “In previous governments, schemes meant for the benefit of the common man had become a mere formality. The funds for these schemes were set aside keeping in mind a particular area and political interests,” he said. The Prime Minister appreciated the enormity of the campaign of distributing 50 lakh cards to the people in Gujarat. “This bears testimony to the sensitivity of the Gujarat Government. We have been hearing about health insurance in many countries of the world, but India is going beyond that, ensuring health assurance.” The PM said around 4 crore poor patients have availed of the benefits of Arogya under the scheme across the country. Out of this, about 50 lakh poor patients belong to Gujarat, he added. “Our mothers and sisters used to hide their diseases in the interest of the family and suffered because they were afraid of the debt that might pile up due to the high cost of treatment. Ayushman Bharat Yojana has liberated such people from that problem,” he said. “In simple terms, an Ayushman card is a `5 lakh ATM card. This will keep giving benefits every year,” he said. The PM also interacted with the beneficiaries of the scheme. He enquired from Piyushbhai of Banaskantha about his family and his recent health condition. He expressed satisfaction that the Ayushman Bharat scheme had given the patient a fresh lease of life. Mission ‘Bharat’ The initiative is a part of ‘Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Urvarak Pariyojna’ Nano Urea is cost-effective and is required in low quantities. PM Modi launched a scheme to ensure affordable quality fertilizer of ‘Bharat’ brand to the farmers. Usage of Nano urea will result in reducing the release of greenhouse gasses and improving the quality of air and water The PM also released the 12th instalment of Rs 16,000 crore Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi through direct benefit transfer to farmers 4 crore Around poor patients have availed of the benefits of Arogya under the scheme across the country PM Modi distributed Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana-Ma Amrutam scheme Ayushman cards in Gujarat