Pulitzer-winning Kashmiri photojournalist stopped from flying abroad again

Published: 18th October 2022 11:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2022 11:28 PM   |  A+A-

Kashmiri photojournalist and Pulitzer award winner Sanna Irshad Mattoo.

Kashmiri photojournalist and Pulitzer award winner Sanna Irshad Mattoo. (Photo | Facebook)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Kashmiri photojournalist and Pulitzer award winner Sanna Irshad Mattoo was stopped by immigration authorities from flying to New York.

This is the second time in three months that Mattoo is being stopped by immigration officials at Delhi airport without giving a valid reason for stopping her from flying abroad. 

"I was on my way to receive the Pulitzer award (@Pulitzerprizes) in New York but I was stopped at immigration at Delhi airport and barred from traveling internationally despite holding a valid US visa and ticket," she tweeted on Tuesday. 

On July 2, Mattoo was stopped from flying to Paris. At the time, the photojournalist was on her way to attend a book launch and photography exhibition when she was told by officials at Delhi airport that she cannot fly abroad.

In the last three years, Kashmiri journalist Gowhar Geelani, journalist-turned-academician Zahid Rafiq  and journalist Ruwa Shah were prevented from travelling abroad. 
 

