Home Nation

Statehood demand in Nagaland, Meghalaya

Meanwhile, the Garos in Meghalaya renewed the demand for a separate “Garoland” state.

Published: 18th October 2022 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2022 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Nagaland

Nagaland Map (Google Maps)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  Demands for the creation of separate states are gathering momentum in Nagaland and Meghalaya ahead of Assembly elections to be held early next year. The Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO), the apex tribal body in eastern Nagaland, said it would not participate in the poll process and people would demand the resignation of the 20 legislators of the region from the 
Assembly if the Centre does not accede to the “Frontier Nagaland” state demand.

When contacted,  CL John Konyak, who is the secretary of Eastern Nagaland  Legislators’ Union, said, “I cannot make any comment now on the issue.” The state has 60 Assembly seats in 16 districts. The people of eastern Nagaland envisage a separate state by slicing off the six districts of Kiphire, Longleng, Mon, Noklak, Shamator and Tuensang. Some of them share a border with Myanmar. The separate 
state demand stems from the region’s alleged backwardness among others.

On August 26 this year, the ENPO adopted a resolution of not taking part in any election process unless the Centre creates the Frontier Nagaland state. Later on September 7, it directed the tribal bodies under its fold to ban any election-related campaign and activities in their respective jurisdictions.

Meanwhile, the Garos in Meghalaya renewed the demand for a separate “Garoland” state. The Garoland State Movement Committee, in collaboration with the National Federation for the New States (NFNS), is organising a “congregation” of the Garos in Tura on October 29 to push for the Garoland state demand.

Assembly elections due next year
Nagaland has 60 Assembly seats in 16 districts. Twenty-four of Meghalaya’s 60 Assembly seats are in the five districts of Garo Hills

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Meghalaya Nagaland  ENPO separate states Assembly elections
India Matters
VK Sasikala (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Jayalalithaa’s death: Arumughaswamy Commission finds Sasikala, Ex-Minister, Ex-Health Secretary guilty
Rescue work underway after a helicopter carrying pilgrims crashed near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. (Photo | PTI)
Seven Kedarnath temple pilgrims feared dead in Uttarakhand helicopter crash
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: SC to hear pleas against release of 11 convicts on Nov 29
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny appointed new BCCI president, to replace Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp