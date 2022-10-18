Statehood demand in Nagaland, Meghalaya

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Demands for the creation of separate states are gathering momentum in Nagaland and Meghalaya ahead of Assembly elections to be held early next year. The Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO), the apex tribal body in eastern Nagaland, said it would not participate in the poll process and people would demand the resignation of the 20 legislators of the region from the

Assembly if the Centre does not accede to the “Frontier Nagaland” state demand.

When contacted, CL John Konyak, who is the secretary of Eastern Nagaland Legislators’ Union, said, “I cannot make any comment now on the issue.” The state has 60 Assembly seats in 16 districts. The people of eastern Nagaland envisage a separate state by slicing off the six districts of Kiphire, Longleng, Mon, Noklak, Shamator and Tuensang. Some of them share a border with Myanmar. The separate

state demand stems from the region’s alleged backwardness among others.

On August 26 this year, the ENPO adopted a resolution of not taking part in any election process unless the Centre creates the Frontier Nagaland state. Later on September 7, it directed the tribal bodies under its fold to ban any election-related campaign and activities in their respective jurisdictions.

Meanwhile, the Garos in Meghalaya renewed the demand for a separate “Garoland” state. The Garoland State Movement Committee, in collaboration with the National Federation for the New States (NFNS), is organising a “congregation” of the Garos in Tura on October 29 to push for the Garoland state demand.

Assembly elections due next year

Nagaland has 60 Assembly seats in 16 districts. Twenty-four of Meghalaya’s 60 Assembly seats are in the five districts of Garo Hills

GUWAHATI: Demands for the creation of separate states are gathering momentum in Nagaland and Meghalaya ahead of Assembly elections to be held early next year. The Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO), the apex tribal body in eastern Nagaland, said it would not participate in the poll process and people would demand the resignation of the 20 legislators of the region from the Assembly if the Centre does not accede to the “Frontier Nagaland” state demand. When contacted, CL John Konyak, who is the secretary of Eastern Nagaland Legislators’ Union, said, “I cannot make any comment now on the issue.” The state has 60 Assembly seats in 16 districts. The people of eastern Nagaland envisage a separate state by slicing off the six districts of Kiphire, Longleng, Mon, Noklak, Shamator and Tuensang. Some of them share a border with Myanmar. The separate state demand stems from the region’s alleged backwardness among others. On August 26 this year, the ENPO adopted a resolution of not taking part in any election process unless the Centre creates the Frontier Nagaland state. Later on September 7, it directed the tribal bodies under its fold to ban any election-related campaign and activities in their respective jurisdictions. Meanwhile, the Garos in Meghalaya renewed the demand for a separate “Garoland” state. The Garoland State Movement Committee, in collaboration with the National Federation for the New States (NFNS), is organising a “congregation” of the Garos in Tura on October 29 to push for the Garoland state demand. Assembly elections due next year Nagaland has 60 Assembly seats in 16 districts. Twenty-four of Meghalaya’s 60 Assembly seats are in the five districts of Garo Hills