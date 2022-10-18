UN chief to visit India for Mission LiFE logo launch 

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: United Nations Secretary-General (UNSG) Antonio Guterres will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 20 in Gujarat (Ekta Nagar, Kevadiya) at the launch of the Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) booklet, logo and tagline. It may be recollected that the concept of LiFE was introduced by PM during COP26 at Glasgow in November 2021.

The Prime Minister had then urged the global community of individuals and institutions to drive LiFE as an international mass movement towards “mindful and deliberate utilisation, instead of mindless and destructive consumption” to protect and preserve the environment."

Mission LiFE will be India’s signature initiative at the United Nations and other international platforms for showcasing climate action and early achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals. Its central idea reflects India’s ethos of respect for Mother Nature and aims at piloting a focussed program that will mobilise 1 billion Indians to become pro-planet people (3P), who would practice simple environment and climate-friendly behaviour/actions in their daily lives to promote a shared commitment to protect our planet.

Meanwhile, UNSG will be reaching India on Tuesday and will first visit Mumbai by paying tributes to the victims of the 26/11 terror attacks at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai. He will also deliver a public address at IIT Mumbai on the subject — “India @75: UN-India Partnership: Strengthening South-South Cooperation”.

This will be UNSG’s first visit to India, since he commenced his second term in office in January 2022. He had earlier visited India (in his first term) from 01- 04 October 2018, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

NEW DELHI: United Nations Secretary-General (UNSG) Antonio Guterres will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 20 in Gujarat (Ekta Nagar, Kevadiya) at the launch of the Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) booklet, logo and tagline. It may be recollected that the concept of LiFE was introduced by PM during COP26 at Glasgow in November 2021. The Prime Minister had then urged the global community of individuals and institutions to drive LiFE as an international mass movement towards “mindful and deliberate utilisation, instead of mindless and destructive consumption” to protect and preserve the environment." Mission LiFE will be India’s signature initiative at the United Nations and other international platforms for showcasing climate action and early achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals. Its central idea reflects India’s ethos of respect for Mother Nature and aims at piloting a focussed program that will mobilise 1 billion Indians to become pro-planet people (3P), who would practice simple environment and climate-friendly behaviour/actions in their daily lives to promote a shared commitment to protect our planet. Meanwhile, UNSG will be reaching India on Tuesday and will first visit Mumbai by paying tributes to the victims of the 26/11 terror attacks at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai. He will also deliver a public address at IIT Mumbai on the subject — “India @75: UN-India Partnership: Strengthening South-South Cooperation”. This will be UNSG’s first visit to India, since he commenced his second term in office in January 2022. He had earlier visited India (in his first term) from 01- 04 October 2018, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).