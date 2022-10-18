Home Nation

UP man sentenced to five years' RI for attempting to rape minor Dalit girl

The mother of the 13-year-old Dalit girl had said in a police complaint that her daughter had taken the goats for grazing when Mishra attempted to rape her on October 3, 2020.

By PTI

SULTANPUR: A POCSO court here has sentenced a 40-year-old man to five years' rigorous imprisonment for attempting to rape a minor Dalit girl in a village in Amethi district in 2020.

Special Judge Pawan Kumar Sharma also imposed a fine of Rs 21,000 on the convict Dinanath Mishra on Monday.

Special Public Prosecutor CL Dwivedi said the mother of the 13-year-old Dalit girl had said in a police complaint that her daughter had taken the goats for grazing when Mishra attempted to rape her on October 3, 2020.

As the girl screamed for help, people nearby rushed to save her.

After this, he hurled casteist remarks at the girl and also threatened to kill her, Dwivedi said.

