Home Nation

39 per cent didn’t find even 1-day work under MGNREGA during covid in India’s four states

In fact, the 39% of job-card holding households were demanding 77 days of work on average but they did not get work even of a single day.

Published: 19th October 2022 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2022 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Irular tribals living in Manimangalam village in Kancheepuram, are waiting for the implementation of MGNREGA

Irular tribals living in Manimangalam village in Kancheepuram, are waiting for the implementation of MGNREGA. (Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: About 39% of all job card-holding households registered under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005  were not provided even a single day of work during the Covid-hit 2020-21 period in India’s four states. 

These states include Bihar (then ruled by NDA) and Karnataka (BJP-ruled now). In fact, 39% of job-card-holding households were demanding 77 days of work on average but they did not get work even for a single day.

A survey conducted on the impact of ‘The Covid-19 pandemic’ on the MGNREGA in various blocks of the country’s four states by Azim Premji University in partnership with the National Consortium of Civil Organisations and Collaborative Research and Dissemination (CORD), has made such startling revelations in its report.

The study has also found that despite all these shortcomings, the MGNREGA made a marked difference during the pandemic, protecting the most vulnerable households from significant loss of income as they were able to find some work. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
No jobs COVID Pandemic MGNREGA unemployment CORD
India Matters
mage used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Woman gang-raped brutally in Ghaziabad; another 'Nirbhaya' struggling for life 
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | PTI)
Congress presidential poll: Tharoor's team demands that all votes from UP be deemed invalid
For representational purposes
MP: Youths tonsured, paraded with shoe garlands in Bhind district; 2 accused arrested
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. (Photo | AP)
India has responsibility to shape global human rights including minority communities: UN chief Guterres

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp