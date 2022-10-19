Home Nation

6 lakh earthen lamps to light up Bihar village along Ganga

Last Diwali, they had lit five lakh earthen lamps and 1.75 lakh earthen lamps in 2020, respectively.

PATNA:  These days, a village in Bihar’s Munger district is bustling with activities as its residents have decided to break their own record by lighting six lakh earthen lamps on the banks of the river Ganga.
As Kalyanpur village is readying itself to dazzle more this Diwali, its residents are busy in making logistic arrangements for the big event as potters from Munger and adjoining districts have been asked to supply earthen lamps.

The convener of Youth Club’s IT cell Vipul Dubey said, “There is a possibility that villagers will light 10 lakh earthen lamps next Diwali.” “As it is believed that the Diwali festival begins with Dhanteras, Ganga ghats will be illuminated with the lighting of six lakh earthen lamps from this day itself,” he added.

Comparatively a prosperous village, Kalyanpur has a population of around 10,000. Village women who regularly light earthen lamps on the banks of the river Ganga will play a major role in lighting so many of them this Diwali.

Dubey said, “Lighting lamps are a symbol of peace, unity and light and so many earthen lamps will be lit on Diwali to spread the message of love and brotherhood in the society.” The demand for earthen lamps has increased manifold, potters are working overtime in the village. “We are running short of time. So we are working overtime to meet the deadline,” said Raja Pandit, a potter by profession.
 

