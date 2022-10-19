Allies of JD(U)-RJD government in Bihar seek bigger piece of power pie; to meet Nitish soon

By PTI

PATNA: Smaller constituents of the ruling 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar are seeking top positions in commissions, boards and other entities under the state government to ensure 'effective functioning' of the Nitish Kumar-led dispensation.

A team of representatives of all the allies will soon meet the chief minister to discuss the issue, CPI-ML (L) Legislature party leader Mehboob Alam told PTI.

"I recently met Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and demanded that elected representatives or leaders of the alliance partners must be given space in various commissions, boards and corporations for the effective functioning of the government," he said.

There are several bodies under the Bihar government, such as commissions for human rights, scheduled castes and scheduled tribes, women and public service, in which leaders of allies of the grand alliance can be offered responsible posts, said the CPIML(L) leader, whose party is part of the ruling coalition but supports the government from outside.

"The proposal, if implemented, will ensure effective functioning of a government at all levels. We are not seeking these posts for benefits attached to members or chairpersons of such bodies. A delegation of leaders of all partners of the Mahagathbandhan will soon meet the CM in this regard," Alam, the party's central committee member, said.

With 12 legislators, the CPI-ML (L) is the fourth largest constituent of the 'Mahagathbandhan', formed after stripping the BJP of power in the state in August.

Atul Kumar Anjan, a senior leader of the CPI, a minor ally of the grand alliance with just two MLAs, said that there must be a 'participative feeling among all partners of the 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar'.

"There are several important corporations and commissions. Some of these have quasi-judicial power. Leaders of alliance partners should be given a decisive role," the Left leader told PTI.

He also stated that since leaders of Left parties are "associated with several organisations and fighting for the cause of workers, tribals, farmers and landless people", their accommodation in government bodies as members or chairpersons will "certainly improve the functioning of the administration".

"This is the need of the hour and politics with commitment is very much required," he said.

Another grand alliance ally Congress said that all stakeholders of the 'Mahagathbandhan' government must be involved in all levels of its functioning.

Commenting on the issue, All India Congress Committee's Bihar in-charge Bhakta Charan Das told PTI, "The proposal to bring in leaders of ruling allies in state bodies or agencies will be implemented soon. It has been delayed because of certain reasons. For a healthy political dialogue and to make the Mahagathbandhan government stronger, participation of alliance partners at all levels should be ensured."

After the RJD and Nitish Kumar's JD (U), the Congress with 19 MLAs is the third largest ally of the seven-member ruling alliance.

Lalu Prasad's RJD with 78 MLAs is the largest constituent of it, while the JD(U) has 45 legislators.

Two other partners of the 'Mahagathbandhan' are former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM with four MLAs and the CPI(M), which just has two members in the 243-strong Bihar assembly.

