Bilkis Bano case convict was booked for outraging woman's modesty while on parole in 2020

By Online Desk

A convict in the Bilkis Bano case, Mitesh Chimanlal Bhatt, who was released by the Gujarat government on remission reportedly stands chargesheeted for outraging the modesty of a woman in the year 2020.

The counter-affidavit filed by the State of Gujarat before the Supreme Court reveals that the Randhikpur police had booked 57-year-old Bhatt for outraging the modesty of a woman on June 19, 2020.

According to reports, till May 25, Bhatt had "enjoyed 954 parole, furlough leaves" in the Bilkis Bano case. Even after registration of the FIR in 2020, he was out of prison for 281 days.

"On the records of all the police stations of Dahod district being summoned, neither any representation nor any memorandum nor any FIR has been found filed against the said prisoner...during his parole- furlough leave that may lead to communal conflict between Hindu-Muslim," the superintendent of police Balram Meena had told the DM in the communication recommending his premature release," reports Live Law.

The Gujarat government had told the Supreme Court that the remission order passed by the State government was strictly in accordance with law.

The three women's rights activists including Subhashini Ali had earlier filed a PIL in the Supreme Court to revoke the remission of the 11 convicts involved in the case.

The Gujarat government also defended before the Supreme Court that its decision to grant remission to the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case was taken considering the fact that they have completed 14 years sentence in prison and their "behaviour was found to be good".

