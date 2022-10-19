Cop dad drowns in J&K after rescuing his two children from river

By PTI

JAMMU: A policeman lost his life on Wednesday while saving his two children from drowning in a river in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said.

The two children had slipped into the Ujh river while taking a bath in Jasrota area on Wednesday, they said.

As father Seshipal Singh saw them drowning, he jumped into the river and rescued them, the officials said.

But he could not save himself from strong currents of the river.

The locals and cops took him out of the river and shifted him to hospital in Kathua, where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

Singh was posted in Doda and was on leave for the past few days.

JAMMU: A policeman lost his life on Wednesday while saving his two children from drowning in a river in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said. The two children had slipped into the Ujh river while taking a bath in Jasrota area on Wednesday, they said. As father Seshipal Singh saw them drowning, he jumped into the river and rescued them, the officials said. But he could not save himself from strong currents of the river. The locals and cops took him out of the river and shifted him to hospital in Kathua, where doctors declared him brought dead, they said. Singh was posted in Doda and was on leave for the past few days.