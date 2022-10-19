Court extends judicial custody of NCP leader Nawab Malik in ED case
MUMBAI: A special court here on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik till November 2 in an alleged money laundering case.
Malik, a former Maharashtra minister, was arrested on February 23 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the Enforcement Directorate in a probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.
The ED has also filed an application before the special PMLA court seeking that a medical board should ascertain Malik's health status.
The court said it would hear the plea on November 2.
In May, the court had allowed Malik to be admitted to a private hospital for medical treatment while denying him bail on health grounds.