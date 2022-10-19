Home Nation

‘Dhanvantri puja’ in Madhya Pradesh medical colleges

Bhagwan Dhanvantri, who as per Hindu mythology is the God of Medicine, is believed to be the incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang

Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang (Photo | ANI)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL:  Two days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah released three Hindi books of  MBBS first year in Bhopal, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government has now decided to celebrate Dhanvantri Jayanti on October 23 in medical colleges of Madhya Pradesh.

“It has been decided that special Bhagwan Dhanvantri Punjab will be held in medical colleges of MP on the festival of Dhan Teras. This puja to mark Dhanvantri Jayanti will become an annual affair in all government medical colleges and associated hospitals on Dhan Teras,” the state’s medical education minister Vishvas Sarang said on Tuesday. MP has 13 government medical colleges.

Bhagwan Dhanvantri, who as per Hindu mythology is the God of Medicine, is believed to be the incarnation of Lord Vishnu. “Special prayers will be offered to Bhagwan Dhanvantri by the students, academic staff as well as doctors and attendants of patients,” said Sarang said. 

