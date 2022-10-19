Draft of National Credit Framework for public consultation launched, Pradhan describes it as game changer

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday launched for public consultation the draft of the National Credit Framework (NCrF), which he described as the next generation, multidimensional instrument under National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

“National Credit Framework is a next-generation, multidimensional instrument under NEP. We are dedicating NCrF for ‘Jan-paramarsh’ for making it more dynamic,” he tweeted.

Jan-bhagidari is a key pillar of PM @narendramodi ji’s governance. NEP 2020 also embodies the spirit of Jan-bhagidari.



National Credit Framework is a next generation, multidimensional instrument under NEP. We are dedicating NCrF for 'Jan-paramarsh' for making it more dynamic.

The NCrF, which will enable the integration of academic and vocational domains to ensure flexibility and mobility between the two, is an umbrella framework for skilling, re-skilling, up-skilling, accreditation and evaluation encompassing people in educational and skilling institutions and workforce, said the minister, who also described it as “game changer”.

India is the only country to develop this framework for such a large population. “I appeal to all institutions, schools, ITIs, AICTE-affiliated engineering colleges, centrally-funded HEIs, (higher educational institutions, state universities and regulatory authorities/bodies to host the public consultation for National Credit Framework on their website for seeking suggestions from citizens,” he added.

He said NCrF would open numerous options for further progression of students and inter-mingling of school and higher education with vocational education and experiential learning, thus mainstreaming skilling and vocational education.

NCrF will also enable students who have dropped out of mainstream education to re-enter the education ecosystem. It will be an inclusive umbrella framework which aims to make the options for multiple entry-multiple exits accessible and applicable across higher education, school education and vocational education, thus allowing students to choose their learning trajectories and programmes.

The framework will seamlessly integrate the credits earned through school education, higher education and vocational and skill education by encompassing the National Higher Education Qualification Framework (NHEQF), National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) and National School Education Qualification Framework (NSEQF).

“We have to make India a $5 trillion economy, accomplish the vision of a Vikasit Bharat in the next 25 years and empower 100 per cent of our population,” Pradhan said, adding that the NCrF will be the most important instrument under NEP for empowering the students and the youth so that they can realise their goals.

“India is adopting technology at an unprecedented pace. We have to bring reforms to incentivise knowledge, skills and experience. Credits for knowledge acquisition, hands-on training, and positive social outcomes will be a key step for achieving 100 percent literacy in the next 2-3 years,” said Pradhan, who had on Tuesday chaired the high-level meeting with the committee preparing the NCrF for school education, higher education and skilling.

It also supports educational acceleration for students with gifted learning abilities and recognition of prior learning for the workforce that has acquired knowledge and skills informally through the traditional family inheritance, work experience or other methods.

