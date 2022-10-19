India joins global anti-crime network, can access database

Amit Mukherjee By

NEW DELHI: India is now a part of a special international anti-crime network which allows Indian agencies instant access to a worldwide database of criminals with their complete digital that would aid in tackling transnational crimes and tracking absconding criminals.

India recently became a part of this network that would allow India’s premier investigating agency the CBI access to Interpol’s 19 global databases containing 126 million records including DNA profiles and facial recognition images that would be extremely crucial to address crime threats, as well as locate and arrest the criminals behind them, said Jürgen Stock, Interpol Secretary General said who is here in New Delhi to attend the 90th Interpol General Assembly in New Delhi.

In view of this India’s premier investigating agency the CBI would be able to work more closely with Interpol to deal with the increasingly high instances of cybercrime, especially in the fields of financial fraud, child pornography and drug trafficking, said Praveen Sinha, Special Director, CBI.

“India got connected to this specialized database and has already seen significant results from being part of this global network,” said Stock adding, “Our databases are checked more than 20 million times each day which equates to around 250 searches per second.”

Stock said, “We know that cybercrime and online child abuse are significantly underreported, often because victims are ashamed or in cases of fraud, embarrassed, which means that the figures we see are just the tip of the iceberg.” He added that is why there are a number of resolutions at this General Assembly encouraging greater action by member countries to use Interpol resources in combating these crimes.

India, which became of the special network this year, will be able to use Interpol’s International Child Sexual Exploitation database that helps investigators around the world identify an average of seven child abuse victims every single day, Stock said.

India is already benefiting from being a part of this specialized database. Supported by the information database in a recent Operation Lionfish targeting drug trafficking, Indian authorities made the largest single seizure of heroin during the operation intercepting 75kg of the drug, said Sinha.

