Home Nation

Jayaraj-Bennix case: Raghu Ganesh plea to transfer trial dismissed

Jayaraj and Bennix were taken into custody on the allegation that they had kept their mobile phone shop open beyond the permissible hours during the lockdown. 

Published: 19th October 2022 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2022 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Image of a lawyer walking outside the Supreme Court used for representational purpose only

Image of a lawyer walking outside the Supreme Court used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea filed by P Raghu Ganesh who was charge-sheeted as accused by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the Jayaraj-Bennix case, in which a father-son duo were brutally murdered in police custody last year seeking transfer of trial from Tamil Nadu to Kerala. 

Noting that the matter was being considered by the Madras High Court and 44 witnesses had already been examined, the bench of Justices Krishna Murari and SR Bhat rejected the transfer. Appearing for the inspector, Senior Advocate Balasubramaniam argued that the state had a hostile attitude against Ganesh. It was also his contention that he was not present at the place of the incident when the crime took place. 

Jayaraj and Bennix were taken into custody on the allegation that they had kept their mobile phone shop open beyond the permissible hours during the lockdown. They were tortured in police custody, leading to their deaths.

The custodial deaths sparked large-scale public protests and social media outrage across the country. The Madras High Court took suo moto cognizance of the matter and ordered the Superintendent of Police, Thoothukudi, to inquire into the incident and submit a status report.

An order was given to videography the autopsy, which the court ordered to be done by a panel of three experts in the presence of a magistrate after the police completed its inquest proceedings. The Tamil Nadu government handed over the investigation to the CBI. The CBI had filed a charge sheet in the case

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court P Raghu Ganesh who Jayaraj-Bennix case Custodial Death
India Matters
mage used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Woman gang-raped brutally in Ghaziabad; another 'Nirbhaya' struggling for life 
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | PTI)
Congress presidential poll: Tharoor's team demands that all votes from UP be deemed invalid
For representational purposes
MP: Youths tonsured, paraded with shoe garlands in Bhind district; 2 accused arrested
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. (Photo | AP)
India has responsibility to shape global human rights including minority communities: UN chief Guterres

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp