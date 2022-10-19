Home Nation

Maoist-hit Narayanpur of Chhattisgarh among NITI Aayog’s top 5 in 'Overall Performance'

The district has embarked upon various strategies to transform the backward district through a concerted effort by throwing open its potential,” said CM Bhupesh Baghel.

RAIPUR: Narayanpur district one of the worst Maoist-affected areas of the conflict zone of Bastar in south Chhattisgarh has secured a place in the top five under the ‘Overall Performance Category’ among the 115 aspirational districts that received the grading on a system devised by the NITI Aayog.

The Delta ranking measuring the incremental progress achieved by the aspirational districts of the country, released by the NITI Aayog for the month of August has inspired and revitalised the backward district for having recorded far better progress on various sectors and underlying parameters earmarked for the aspirational districts.

Narayanpur district ranks second in the health and nutrition category, and fourth in the education category.
“Narayanpur with a top rank defies the Maoist threat as the district administration came closer to the local tribal population. The district has embarked upon various strategies to transform the backward district through a concerted effort by throwing open its potential,” said CM Bhupesh Baghel.

“The achievement is a well-grounded beginning in the direction of growth and progress”, said Rituraj Raghuvanshi, Narayanpur district collector. Education infrastructure was re-established through the commencement of government-run Swami Atmanand English Medium Schools.

Recruitment of health professionals and the intervention like Mukhyamnatri Suposhan Abhigyan interposed to combat malnutrition among children, severely anaemic women and girls identified, increased institutional delivery and heart facilities enhanced. The inhospitable area where the healthcare facility was non-functional saw an increase in outpatient healthcare services, Raghuvanshi added.

