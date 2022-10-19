Home Nation

MP: Youths tonsured, paraded with shoe garlands in Bhind district; 2 accused arrested

The incident took place on Monday in the Daboha village under Bhind Dehat police station and was done following a decision taken by the panchayat, an official said on Tuesday.

By ANI

BHIND: In a shocking incident, two men from the Shakya community were allegedly tonsured, garlanded with shoes, and paraded around a village in the Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

Police, on being informed about the incident, rescued the two youths and took them to the police station where they were questioned by the Superintendent of Police (SP) and the District Collector.

SP Shailendra Singh Chouhan said that acting on the complaint of the victims, a case has been registered against six people. Two accused were arrested and were sent on judicial remand till October 31.

SP Chouhan told ANI that it is said that three men - Ramvir Shakya, Santosh Shakya and Dharmendra Shakya all residents of Daboha village were involved in a dispute with the accused Dilip Sharma. During a brawl, Ramvir, Santosh and Dharmendra hit Dilip on his head due to which he sustained serious injuries.

After this incident, Ramvir, Santosh and Dharmendra fled the village and a month and a half later, a person from the Shakya community identified as Hariram made a proposal on behalf of the trio to settle the dispute.

Following this, on Monday a panchayat presided by sarpanch Murarilal was convened in the village and a decision was taken that three should pay a sum of Rs 1. 5 lakh towards the cost of Sharma's treatment.

A barber was summoned and the heads of Santosh and Dharmendra were tonsured and they were paraded with shoe garlands around their necks.

The police registered a case against six persons under various sections, including the atrocity act and the SC/ST Act.

The police have also arrested Dilip Sharma and his father.

Both the youths were sent to the district hospital for medical treatment. Along with this, the police force has been deployed at the home of the victims.

