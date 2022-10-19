Home Nation

NEET-PG cut-off down by 25 percentile

The ministry of health decided to reduce the percentile, keeping in mind the vacant seats in the postgraduate counselling held for the last academic session.

Published: 19th October 2022 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2022 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

NEET

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Kavita Bajeli-Datt
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a move that will bring major relief to students seeking admission to postgraduate courses, the Centre has approved the reduction of cut-off marks for NEET-PG 2022 aspirants by 25 percentile across all categories. The decision would help fill in 8,000-10,000 vacant seats of specialist doctors. 

The ministry of health decided to reduce the percentile, keeping in mind the vacant seats in the postgraduate counselling held for the last academic session. The decision was announced after the National Medical Commission approved it. On October 14, the NMC recommended reducing the qualifying percentile for post-graduate courses for 2022.

The revised qualifying percentile/cutoff for general category candidates would be 25 percentile, for people with disabilities in the general category (PWD-general) would be 20 percentile, and 15 percentile for both the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Other Backward Caste and people with disabilities in the SC/ST/OBC category. This year’s National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) exam was held on May 21, and results were declared on June 1.

Dr Rohan Krishnan, national president of FAIMA Doctors Association, welcomed the move. “There were a lot of seats that were vacant in the NEET-PG examinations. Usually, the cut-off is reduced every year as per the vacant seats.” “We had requested officials concerned from the very beginning that the process should not be delayed. We worked proactively. This will help fill the seats. I congratulate the students who will now be eligible to participate in the admission process,” Krishnan said.

Pradhan to kickstart consultation on national education Credit Framework 
New Delhi: Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will start the process of public consultation on the National Credit Framework on Wednesday. In this regard, the education minister chaired a high-level meeting with the committee preparing the National Credit Framework for school education, higher education and skilling on Tuesday. The government had approved the constitution of a high-level committee to develop a National Credit Accumulation and Transfer Framework for both vocational and general education. It would enable the integration of academic and vocational domains or components of learning and ensure flexibility and mobility between the two, the ministry said. ENS

