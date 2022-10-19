Home Nation

New Congress president will decide my role: Rahul Gandhi

Responding to a query during his brief interaction with media during the Bharat Jodo Yatra here, Rahul Gandhi said the new president would decide on what my role and how I will be deployed.

Published: 19th October 2022 02:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2022 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Bhupesh Baghel during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Ballari, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ADONI: MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the president was the 'supreme authority' in the Congress and whoever got elected to the post would decide on the way forward (for the party).

Responding to a query during his brief interaction with media during the Bharat Jodo Yatra here, Rahul Gandhi said the new president would decide on "what my role and how I will be deployed."

"Obviously", Rahul replied when asked if he would be reporting to the new president. "President is the supreme authority in the Congress and everyone reports to him. My role - I am very clear Congress president will decide what my role is and how I will be deployed," he remarked.

At one point, Rahul said, "It is for Kharge to decide - but later corrected himself to - whoever gets elected, that gentleman will decide."

ALSO READ | Mallikarjun Kharge elected as Congress' first non-Gandhi president in over two decades

Rahul observed that "Kharge and Tharoor are people with experience and understanding. They do not need my advice," he added.

Questioned about Shashi Tharoor's allegation of irregularities in the Congress president election in Uttar Pradesh, Rahul said the party had an institutional framework to deal with it.

"We are the only party that has an election commission inside it with a TN Seshan-type of person. Mistry is an absolutely fair person. Our EC will take a decision on the irregularities," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi congress Congress presidential poll Mallikarjun Kharge
India Matters
mage used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Woman gang-raped brutally in Ghaziabad; another 'Nirbhaya' struggling for life 
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | PTI)
Congress presidential poll: Tharoor's team demands that all votes from UP be deemed invalid
For representational purposes
MP: Youths tonsured, paraded with shoe garlands in Bhind district; 2 accused arrested
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. (Photo | AP)
India has responsibility to shape global human rights including minority communities: UN chief Guterres

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp