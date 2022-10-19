Home Nation

Pawar to back Fadnavis ‘close pal’ in Maha Cricket Board prez poll

After Uddhav’s exit and the MVA’s collapse, the NCP chief hasn’t called BJP an “untouchable” notwithstanding his reported support for the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Published: 19th October 2022 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2022 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Sharad Pawar has friends across the political spectrum. That’s how he has been able to cobble up many alliances, the previous major one was the Maha Vikas Aghadi that brought in Shiv Sena and Congress together. After Uddhav’s exit and the MVA’s collapse, the NCP chief hasn’t called BJP an “untouchable” notwithstanding his reported support for the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

In his inimitable style, Pawar has now decided to campaign for a close aide of BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis, Amol Kale, for the election of Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president, due Oct 20. Kale is pitted against Indian batting star Sandeep Patil. The NCP chief has joined hands with BJP’s Ashish Shelar. Pawar had earlier backed Shelar for the top post, but the BJP leader was chosen as the BCCI treasurer and withdrew his candidature for the MCA post, paving the way for Amol Kale to contest the election.

Sources said in the previous MCA elections, Amol Kale, the school buddy of Devendra Fadnavis, wanted to get elected to the top MCA post, but Pawar had opposed his candidature. This time, however, Pawar has decided to campaign for Amol Kale after Shelar’s withdrawal from the fray.

Interestingly, Sandeep Patil and Sharad Pawar belonged to the same panel. Patil was a part of the Pawar group, but Pawar later merged his group with BJP leader Ashish Shelar, forcing Patil to form his own panel and contest the election. There are three candidates Ajinkya Naik, the incumbent apex council member, Mayank Khandwala, former MCA treasurer, and Neil Savant for the vice president post of MCA.
In the MCA elections, 23 candidates are in the fray for nine apex council seats. 

In the MCA elections, 23 candidates are in the fray for nine apex council seats. Former NC minister Jitendra Awhad (NCP) and Milind Narvekar (PA to Uddhav Thackeray) have also filed their nominations for the Council members.

