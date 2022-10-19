Home Nation

Punjab man dies by suicide, day after burning wife, stepsons, her parents to death

Singh had allegedly burnt to death his wife Paramjit Kaur her two sons from her previous marriage, her father Surjan Singh, and mother Jogindero late Monday night.

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A 30-year-old Ludhiana man allegedly killed himself by hanging, a day after burning his wife, two stepsons and her parents to death, police said on Wednesday.

Kuldeep Singh ended his life by hanging from a tree at his Khurshedpur village near Sidhwan Bet in Ludhiana, a police official said.

Singh had allegedly burnt to death his wife Paramjit Kaur her two sons from her previous marriage -- Arshdeep (8) and Anmol (5) -- her father Surjan Singh and mother Jogindero late Monday night in Jalandhar district, police had said.

He was upset over Paramjit Kaur's refusal to return home from her parents' place.

Kaur and her minor children had been living with her parents in Punjab's Jalandhar district for the past five-six months.

Singh wanted her to return to his house in Ludhiana's Khurshedpur village but she refused as he used to allegedly thrash her and the kids.

On the night of the incident, Singh and his two accomplices doused all five with petrol when they were sleeping and set them on fire.

Police said one of the two accomplices has been arrested.

(Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)

