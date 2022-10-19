Purohit asks Punjab CM to remove agriculture VC

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Terming the appointment of Satbir Singh Gosal as Vice-Chancellor of Punjab Agriculture University, Ludhiana, “totally illegal,” Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday asked CM Bhagwant Mann to remove Gosal. This is the latest in a series of flashpoints between Purohit and the AAP government. Purohit had returned the file of Dr Gurpreet Singh Wander, who was appointed Vice Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, saying the proper procedure was not followed. He also took exception to CM Mann’s absence from the reception hosted in honour of President Droupadi Murmu at Raj Bhawan. Before that, they had a showdown on the special assembly session called by the ruling AAP to table the confidence motion. Sources said the Governor who is also the Chancellor of the PAU, said Gosal was appointed by the state government without following UGC norms and the approval of the Chancellor.