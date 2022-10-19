Home Nation

Purohit asks Punjab CM to remove agriculture VC

He also took exception to CM Mann’s absence from the reception hosted in honour of President Droupadi Murmu at Raj Bhawan.

Published: 19th October 2022 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2022 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit

Banwarilal Purohit. (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Terming the appointment of Satbir Singh Gosal as Vice-Chancellor of Punjab Agriculture University, Ludhiana, “totally illegal,” Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday asked CM Bhagwant Mann to remove Gosal.

This is the latest in a series of flashpoints between Purohit and the AAP government. Purohit had returned the file of Dr Gurpreet Singh Wander, who was appointed Vice Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, saying the proper procedure was not followed. 

He also took exception to CM Mann’s absence from the reception hosted in honour of President Droupadi Murmu at Raj Bhawan. Before that, they had a showdown on the special assembly session called by the ruling AAP to table the confidence motion.

Sources said the Governor who is also the Chancellor of the PAU, said Gosal was appointed by the state government without following  UGC norms and the approval of the Chancellor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Satbir Singh Gosal Vice-Chancellor UGC
India Matters
mage used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Woman gang-raped brutally in Ghaziabad; another 'Nirbhaya' struggling for life 
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | PTI)
Congress presidential poll: Tharoor's team demands that all votes from UP be deemed invalid
For representational purposes
MP: Youths tonsured, paraded with shoe garlands in Bhind district; 2 accused arrested
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. (Photo | AP)
India has responsibility to shape global human rights including minority communities: UN chief Guterres

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp