RSS mulls role of women in its key ranks at national executive

NEW DELHI: Top leadership of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, including its chief Mohan Bhagwat, has stressed increasing the role of women in the organisation’s decision-making process. Some reports say that women may soon be accommodated in key positions in the organisation.

Huddled in Prayagraj for its four-day meet, the RSS national executive underway, RSS functionaries have explored possibilities of enhancing the role of women workers in all the affiliated organisations of the Sangh Pariwar.

According to sources privy to the discussions, the Sangh leadership agreed to increase the participation of women in the regular meetings of Sangh Pariwar so that they could play a more prominent role in works related to social harmony which the organisation intended to take up at the rural level. Besides Bhagwat, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale and a host of other top functionaries are attending the four-day meeting being held at the Vatsalya Institute campus, Gauhania.

According to an RSS office-bearer, acknowledging the fact that women have been playing an active in all organisations, the Sangh leadership has decided to consolidate their role further in Sangh’s ranks. The discussions revolved around how to ensure the participation of women in various social as well as ideological works being undertaken by the organisation across the country.

The leaders, according to sources, have also resolved to make dedicated efforts to mobilise girl students and rope them in for carrying out various Sangh activities. Moreover, there was also a discussion on organising awareness programmes for women associated with anganwadis and self-help groups across the country.

During his traditional Vijaya Dashmi speech on October 5, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat set the tone for the enhanced role of women by laying stress on the importance of their enlightenment, empowerment and equal participation in all activities of society, including the decision-making process.

On the other, the national executive took the opportunity to express its concern over the killings of Hindus, including Kashmiri Pundits, in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country. The national executive body proposed to frame a policy in order to create an ambience where no particular community is targeted in the country.

