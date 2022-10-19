Home Nation

SC shifts Constitution bench hearing on Delhi-Centre row over services to Nov 24

The apex court had said the limited issue of control over services was not dealt with by the Constitution bench which elaborately dealt with all legal questions

Published: 19th October 2022 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2022 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday postponed the hearing of its five-judge Constitution bench on the legal issue concerning the scope of legislative and executive powers of the Centre and Delhi government over control of services in the national capital.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli shifted the hearing on the request of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, and said that he will be unavailable on November 9 due to an official trip abroad.

The bench then posted the matter for further hearing on November 24. On September 27, the top court had said that a Constitution bench headed by Justice Chandrachud would commence hearing the matter from November 9 on a day-to-day basis.

Other members of the five-judge bench are Justices M R Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha.

Earlier, the apex court on August 22 had said that a Constitution bench headed by Justice Chandrachud has been set up to hear the legal issue concerning the scope of legislative and executive powers of the Centre and National Capital Territory government over control of services in Delhi.

On May 6, the top court had referred to the Constitution bench the issue of control of services in Delhi.

The apex court had said the limited issue of control over services was not dealt with by the Constitution bench which elaborately dealt with all legal questions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court scope of legislative executive powers DY Chandrachud Hima Kohli
India Matters
mage used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Woman gang-raped brutally in Ghaziabad; another 'Nirbhaya' struggling for life 
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | PTI)
Congress presidential poll: Tharoor's team demands that all votes from UP be deemed invalid
For representational purposes
MP: Youths tonsured, paraded with shoe garlands in Bhind district; 2 accused arrested
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. (Photo | AP)
India has responsibility to shape global human rights including minority communities: UN chief Guterres

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp