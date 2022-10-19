Sharad Pawar, Uddhav & Aaditya may join Bharat Jodo Yatra

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Leaders belonging to the former ruling alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi will likely come together for Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra in the party’s stronghold Nanded on November 7. The likely participants include NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena faction leader Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya.

A Congress team, including Maharashtra Congress in-charge HK Patil, Congress legislature party leader Balasaheb Thorat and former CM Ashok Chavan, met Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree on Monday and later Pawar at his residence, inviting him to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra. A senior Congress leader said Uddhav and his son had agreed to take part in Rahul Gandhi- initiated Yatra. “Pawar’s response too was positive. We have decided to welcome the yatra at the state border or join it in Nanded, the home town of Ashok Chavan,” said the Congress leader.

The Congress has planned a big rally on November 8 in Nande. “The Congress has extended support to Uddhav’s faction candidate Rutuja Latke in the Andheri East by-election. They should also reciprocate by participating in the yatra,” a senior Congress leader said. The Maharashtra leg of the yatra will start on Nov 7 at Deglur in Nanded and conclude on Nov 20 in Buldhana district. Rahul Gandhi and his team will walk around 283 km and will stay for almost a fortnight. The party has planned two mega rallies at Nanded and Shegav in Buldhana.

The Congress leader said Pawar has not yet confirmed his attendance for the Yatra. “But he is keen to support Rahul Gandhi for the larger cause. If he does not attend, then NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule and NCP state unit president Jayant Patil will participate,” said an NCP leader. Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said the party has invited all who believe in secularism and want to protect the Constitution.

