Home Nation

Sharad Pawar, Uddhav & Aaditya may join Bharat Jodo Yatra

The Maharashtra leg of the yatra will start on Nov 7 at Deglur in Nanded and conclude on Nov 20 in Buldhana district.

Published: 19th October 2022 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2022 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena leaders Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (Photo | PTI)

Shiv Sena leaders Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Leaders belonging to the former ruling alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi will likely come together for Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra in the party’s stronghold Nanded on November 7. The likely participants include NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena faction leader Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya.

A Congress team, including Maharashtra Congress in-charge HK Patil, Congress legislature party leader Balasaheb Thorat and former CM Ashok Chavan, met Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree on Monday and later Pawar at his residence, inviting him to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra. A senior Congress leader said Uddhav and his son had agreed to take part in Rahul Gandhi- initiated Yatra. “Pawar’s response too was positive. We have decided to welcome the yatra at the state border or join it in Nanded, the home town of Ashok Chavan,” said the Congress leader.

The Congress has planned a big rally on November 8 in Nande. “The Congress has extended support to Uddhav’s faction candidate Rutuja Latke in the Andheri East by-election. They should also reciprocate by participating in the yatra,” a senior Congress leader said. The Maharashtra leg of the yatra will start on Nov 7 at Deglur in Nanded and conclude on Nov 20 in Buldhana district. Rahul Gandhi and his team will walk around 283 km and will stay for almost a fortnight. The party has planned two mega rallies at Nanded and Shegav in Buldhana. 

The Congress leader said Pawar has not yet confirmed his attendance for the Yatra. “But he is keen to support Rahul Gandhi for the larger cause. If he does not attend, then NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule and NCP state unit president Jayant Patil will participate,” said an NCP leader.  Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said the party has invited all who believe in secularism and want to protect the Constitution. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maha Vikas Aghadi Bharat Jodo Yatra Uddhav Thackeray Aaditya Shiv Sena NCP Sharad Pawar congress
India Matters
mage used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Woman gang-raped brutally in Ghaziabad; another 'Nirbhaya' struggling for life 
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | PTI)
Congress presidential poll: Tharoor's team demands that all votes from UP be deemed invalid
For representational purposes
MP: Youths tonsured, paraded with shoe garlands in Bhind district; 2 accused arrested
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. (Photo | AP)
India has responsibility to shape global human rights including minority communities: UN chief Guterres

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp