Two children burnt alive as thatched house catches fire in Rajasthan's Pushkar

The house apparently caught fire due to a spark from a gas stove.

Published: 19th October 2022 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2022 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

JAIPUR: Two children were burnt alive after a thatched house caught fire in Pushkar town of Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place in Chawandia village where four children were inside a thatched house and their both parents had gone out for work, they said.

The house apparently caught fire due to a spark from a gas stove. Four children were inside the house.

Two of them got stuck and burnt alive whereas two others escaped, Pushkar SHO Ravish Samariya said.

The dead were identified as Pooja (3) and Deepa (1).

He said the bodies were handed over to family members after a post-mortem.

