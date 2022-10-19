Home Nation

Two-year-old Pakistani undergoes bone marrow transplant in Bengaluru

Published: 19th October 2022 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2022 01:41 PM   |  A+A-

Organ transplant

Image used for representational purpose ony.

By PTI

BENGALURU: Two-year-old Amyra Sikandar Khan from Pakistan has successfully undergone a bone marrow transplant (BMT) in a city hospital.

The daughter of cricket commentator Sikandar Bakht hailing from Karachi was recently cured of Mucopolysaccharidosis type 1 (MPS I) with the help of a BMT at Narayana Health.

"Mucopolysaccharidosis is a rare condition that has the potential to impact the functioning of multiple organs including eyes and brain," the healthcare chain's Chairman and Founder Devi Shetty said on Wednesday.

Amyra (aged 2.6 years) was saved using the bone marrow of her father, who was the donor, doctors said.

