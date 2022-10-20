CAA: Delhi HC told to dispose of cases of police atrocities 

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday “requested” the Delhi HC to dispose of cases relating to alleged atrocities by the police during the violence that erupted in Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) in December 2019.

Expressing its intention to not specify a time limit bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Vikram Nath in their order said, “We are requesting the HC to hear the matters early, considering the length of time these matters are pending. So far as the present petitions are concerned as they are on overlapping points, we do not find any reason to keep them pending. These shall stand disposed of in view of this order.”

Appearing for Nabila Hasan and Iman Usmani, Senior Advocate Colin Gonsalves had submitted before the bench that the pleas which sought action against the cops were pending before the HC for three years. He had also added that the Delhi HC bench had issued an order releasing the matter from “part heard”. In the plea before the HC, the petitioners, while blaming forces for using extreme, ruthless and excessive physical force, had also raised questions about the police using extreme measures.

