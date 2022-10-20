Dengue patient dies after being transfused with ‘fake plasma’ in UP's Prayagraj; probe ordered

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Leaving the state’s healthcare authorities red-faced, an incident of death of a dengue patient came to the fore at a private hospital on Prayagraj wherein the patient died after he was allegedly transfused with fake plasma following the rapid decline in his platelet count on Wednesday.

The incident, that would put humanity to shame, was reported at a private hospital in Bamrauli locality of Sangam city where sand contractor Pradeep Pandey died after he was transfused with a ‘plasma-like’ substance but much ‘watery’ as compared to plasma.

The local sources, however, claimed that the doctors allegedly transfused the patient with ‘Musami (orange) juice’ which led to the patient’s blood clotting in the veins and his subsequent death.

UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who is also the minister for healthcare and medical education, said that a team under the Prayagraj CMO was set up to probe into the issue and a test report was expected soon.

“Strict action will be taken against those found guilty in the case and no one will be spared,” he said.

On the other, Saurabh Tripathi, the brother-in-law of the deceased, claimed that when he reported the matter at George Town police station, his complaint was not registered.

The local sources said that the victim’s family had procured platelets at the rate of Rs 5000 per unit and the pouches were having the logo of Swaroop Rani Nehru (SRN) Medical College.

After the transfusion of three units, the condition of the patient further deteriorated following which the relatives took him to another hospital in the George Town area. The doctors, after conducting the tests, claimed that the veins of the patient had ruptured and the blood had clotted. Ultimately, Pradeep Pandey lost the battle in George Town hospital.

Saurabh Tripathi claimed that he still had a unit of plasma that was given to Pandey and that it was very dilute as compared to the usual density of the plasma.

“I will get it tested,” said Saurabh.

After the issue came to the fore, the district police detained two persons for questioning and Allahabad Nursing Home Association (ANHA) issued an advisory asking the patients to approach only registered doctors.

“In the wake of the rising number of dengue patients, it is advisable that the platelets should not be bought from any place but blood banks personally instead of depending on middle men as such irregularities can’t happen in blood banks,” said Dr Sushil Sinha, president ANHA.

However, Dr Vatsala Mishra, head, pathology department of SRN Medial College, said that the ‘fake platelets’ were not issued by the medical college. “Anyone can use medical college’s logo to make the substance look authentic. We are ready to cooperate in the probe. Someone took the victim’s family for a ride by providing it fake plasma,” said Dr Mishra.

Meanwhile, IG Prayagraj Range, Rakesh Singh said that investigation team was set up to look into reports of fake plasma being supplied to dengue patients.

Some suspects detained. Few days ago, a fake blood bank was also busted. “It is yet to be clear whether it was 'mausami' juice which was supplied to the victim’s family,” said the IG.

