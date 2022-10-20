Home Nation

Doctor, ward boy booked for gang-raping woman in UP govt hospital

According to the complaint filed by the woman, the crime happened on April 30 when she went to the hospital for some treatment, where she was raped by the duo after administering sedatives.

Published: 20th October 2022 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2022 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: A government hospital doctor and a ward boy here have been booked for allegedly raping a woman after giving her sedatives, police said on Thursday.

The ward boy was arrested on Wednesday, they said.

According to the complaint filed by the woman, the crime happened on April 30 when she went to the hospital for some treatment, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) SM Qasim Abidi.

He said the woman alleged the duo raped her after administering sedatives.

A case has been registered under section 376-D (gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code at Mahanagar Police station on Tuesday, the DCP said.

According to the sources, the doctor is currently posted in Ayodhya district.

A team of Mahanagar police has been tasked to probe the matter, the officer said.

This is the third such incident in the state capital in the last few days, coming close on the heels of the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl at Lohia Park on Tuesday and the gang-rape of a tuition teacher in an auto-rickshaw on Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UP crime rape case UP rape case Govt hospital violence against women
India Matters
New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur with MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik during the 56th SAI Governing Body meeting, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI )
Home ministry to decide Indian cricket team tour to Pakistan, players' security is important: Thakur
A recent photo of CPM veteran V S Achuthanandan reading a newspaper at his house. The photo was shared by his son V A Arun Kumar on Facebook
With just one year to go, VS Achuthanandan eyes century
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the launch ceremony of Mission LiFE, in Kevadia, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi, UN chief launch 'Mission LiFE' in Gujarat
National commission for women
Ghaziabad gang-rape: NCW constitutes fact-finding team to probe case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp