English no benchmark of intellect, NEP to free us from slavery: PM

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the English language is just a medium of communication, not a benchmark of intellect. His remarks came at the launch of the Gujarat government’s Mission Schools of Excellence initiative at Adalaj town in Gandhinagar district on Wednesday.

Three days after Union Minister launched Hindi textbooks for MBBS students in Madhya Pradesh, PM explained the use of local languages. “Earlier, knowledge of the English language was considered a mark of being intellectual. In reality, the English language is just a medium of communication.”

“For so many decades, the English language has become such a hindrance that the country has not been able to get the benefit of the talent pool in villages and among poor families,” said the PM. “The new National Education Policy is an attempt to free the country from the mentality of slavery and promote talent and innovation,” he said.

The recently launched 5G telecom service will take the education system to the next level in the country. “The 5G service will go beyond smart facilities, smart classrooms, as well as smart teachings,” he said.

He recalled the contribution of India’s scientists and other knowledge experts. “Education has been the pivot of India’s development since ancient times. Our ancestors built the world’s best universities and set up the largest libraries hundreds of years ago,” said the PM.

Then came the period of invasion, he said, and along with it, a campaign to destroy the unique wealth of India. “We have not abandoned our strong insistence on education. That’s why even today, in the world of knowledge and science, India has a different identity in innovation,” he said.

“In the Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal, there is an opportunity for us to get back our ancient prestige,” Modi said. He highlighted India’s potential to become a great knowledge economy in the world. “In the 21st century, I have no hesitation in claiming that most of the innovations related to science and technology, will be made in India.”

Later in the day while addressing a gathering in Junagarh, the PM said some political parties are constantly targeting Gujarat. Without naming AAP, Modi said some parties are trying to make inroads into Gujarat by “abusing Gujarat and Gujarati people” across India and the world.

