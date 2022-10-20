Home Nation

Ghaziabad gang-rape: NCW constitutes fact-finding team to probe case

"@NCWIndia is taking cognisance of the matter and sending a two-member fact-finding team to meet the family of the victim and the concerned authorities," the women's panel tweeted.

Published: 20th October 2022 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2022 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

National commission for women

National commission for women

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Women will send a two-member fact-finding team to look into the alleged gang-rape of a woman in Ghaziabad.

According to media reports, a 38-year-old woman waiting for an auto-rickshaw to return home in Delhi was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint on Ashram Road in Ghaziabad's Raj Nagar Extension, taken to a house where she was held captive for two days and raped by five men recently.

ALSO READ | Delhi woman gang-raped brutally in Ghaziabad, admitted to hospital: Police

"@NCWIndia is taking cognisance of the matter and sending a two-member fact-finding team to meet the family of the victim and the concerned authorities," the women's panel tweeted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Commission for Women Ghaziabad gang-rape Rape
India Matters
New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur with MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik during the 56th SAI Governing Body meeting, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI )
Home ministry to decide Indian cricket team tour to Pakistan, players' security is important: Thakur
A recent photo of CPM veteran V S Achuthanandan reading a newspaper at his house. The photo was shared by his son V A Arun Kumar on Facebook
With just one year to go, VS Achuthanandan eyes century
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the launch ceremony of Mission LiFE, in Kevadia, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi, UN chief launch 'Mission LiFE' in Gujarat
National commission for women
Ghaziabad gang-rape: NCW constitutes fact-finding team to probe case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp