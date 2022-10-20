Home Nation

Husband arrested for murder days after woman's naked body found in suitcase in Gurugram 

The deceased has been identified as Priyanka (20) who lived with her husband and a one-year-old daughter at a rented accommodation in Sirhual village.

Published: 20th October 2022 01:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2022 01:43 AM   |  A+A-

Police claimed that the 22-year-old man Rahul has confessed that he killed his wife over domestic strife.

By PTI

GURUGRAM: The husband of the woman whose naked body was found stuffed inside a suitcase near IFFCO Chowk here a couple of days ago was arrested Wednesday for allegedly killing her, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Priyanka (20) who lived with her husband and a one-year-old daughter at a rented accommodation in Sirhual village here, a police official said, adding they got married in February last year.

After the woman's body was found on Monday afternoon, police filed an FIR under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (hiding the evidence) at Sector 18 police station.

The post-mortem revealed that she was strangulated to death. 

A police team scanned footage from CCTVs at IFFCO Chowk and identified an e-rickshaw in which the accused had reached the spot with the suitcase, ACP (crime) Preet Pal Singh Sangwan said.

"On questioning the e-rickshaw driver, it was found that the person had boarded the vehicle from Sirhaul village. Following combing of the village, Rahul was nabbed," the police officer said.

During interrogation, Rahul revealed that the wife used to demand mobile, TV and refrigerator which was out of his means since he earned a meagre salary.

They used to fight over this issue quite often.

On the night of October 16, Priyanka slapped Rahul following a fight, which enraged him and he strangulated her, Sangwan said.

On the morning of October 17, he bought a big suitcase and stuffed her wife's naked body into it after peeling off the skin from her hand which had her name tattooed.

The knife also has been recovered by police, the ACP said.

"We have informed the families of both the accused and deceased," the police officer added.

