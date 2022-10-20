Home Nation

ICC poll: Sourav Ganguly deprived to secure someone else's interests, claims Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee wondered why Ganguly was not given a second term as Board of Control for Cricket in India chief even though Home Minister Amit Shah's son Jay was allowed a similar second stint.

Published: 20th October 2022 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2022 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday targeted her guns on the BJP-led Central government for allegedly depriving former Indian cricket skipper Sourav Ganguly by not nominating him for the ICC chairman's post, terming it an act of "shameless political vendetta".

Banerjee, who said she would have spoken out on the issue even if master cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar or Mohammad Azharuddin were similarly deprived, alleged that Ganguly was robbed of the chance to fight the election to "secure someone else's interests".

"Why was he not sent to ICC? It is to secure someone's interest (in the cricket board). They have kept the position vacant so that someone else can contest. I had spoken to various BJP leaders, but he was not allowed. He has been deprived. This is a shameful political vendetta," she told reporters here.

Earlier this week, the TMC boss expressed shock over Ganguly's "removal" as BCCI President and had sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention so that the former India captain is allowed to contest the elections for International Cricket Council head.

"The BJP is depriving those who have brought laurels to the country for its own selfish motive. Had it been Sachin Tendulkar or Azharuddin, I would have supported them too in the interest of sports," said Banerjee who was union minister of state for sports in the early '90s.

Banerjee wondered why Ganguly was not given a second term as Board of Control for Cricket in India chief even though Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Son Jay Shah was allowed a similar second stint as BCCI secretary.

ALSO READ | Power games: Sourav’s ouster scripted at Shah’s residence

"If Sourav Ganguly's tenure ends as BCCI President, then Jay Shah's tenure should end too. I see cricket as India, not anything else. Sourav is a decent fellow and hence is not saying anything," she said.

Later, addressing a programme in the city, she claimed had India contested, it would have won the ICC chairman's post.

"Those who are eligible to contest were not allowed to file nomination. It has been done to secure the post for someone. I feel ashamed because of such cheap politics that is at play," Banerjee said.

Roger Binny, a 1983 World Cup-winning squad member, has been elected as the 36th president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), taking over from Ganguly.

However, the sports body's AGM on Tuesday concluded without discussing the ICC election.

Rejecting Banerjee's claim, the West Bengal BJP said the CM is trying to politicise the issue and stoke `Bengali sentiment' over Ganguly.

"There is no politics in it, but she is trying to find one. She is insulting not only Sourav Ganguly but also Roger Binny, a member of the world cup-winning team.

The BCCI is an autonomous body, unlike sports bodies in West Bengal, which the TMC leaders are helming," BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya.

The saffron camp had earlier asked her to appoint Ganguly as the state's brand ambassador replacing Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan if she was "so concerned" about Ganguly.

The TMC had earlier accused the BJP of "trying to humiliate" the former Indian skipper as it failed to induct him into the saffron party.

At one time, it was rumoured that BJP wanted to rope in Ganguly as the party's face in Bengal, as it was looking for a way to counter Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's charisma.

However, the master cricketer has steered away from politics, confining himself to cricket administration till now.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Sourav Ganguly BCCI ICC poll Indian cricket BCCI president Jay Shah
India Matters
New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur with MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik during the 56th SAI Governing Body meeting, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI )
Home ministry to decide Indian cricket team tour to Pakistan, players' security is important: Thakur
A recent photo of CPM veteran V S Achuthanandan reading a newspaper at his house. The photo was shared by his son V A Arun Kumar on Facebook
With just one year to go, VS Achuthanandan eyes century
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the launch ceremony of Mission LiFE, in Kevadia, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi, UN chief launch 'Mission LiFE' in Gujarat
National commission for women
Ghaziabad gang-rape: NCW constitutes fact-finding team to probe case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp