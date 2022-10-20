Home Nation

Kharge to strengthen party, Rahul to be PM face, says Congress leader Gogoi

“We feel that no other leader can take the effort that Rahul is putting behind the Bharat Jodo yatra. Name one political leader in India who is willing to walk 3000 kms to unite India,” Gogoi said. 

Published: 20th October 2022 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2022 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi (File | PTI)

By Preetha Nair
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  While questions are being raised over the role of Rahul Gandhi after Mallikarjun Kharge becoming the Congress chief, senior Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said that Rahul Gandhi will be the Prime Ministerial face of the party in the 2024 general elections. 

“It is evident that Rahul Gandhi is the PM face for 2024. There are many Congress workers who feel that Rahul is the best person to be the Prime Ministerial candidate. Mallikarjun Kharge will strengthen the Congress Party as the president,” he said. “We feel that no other leader can take the effort that Rahul Gandhi is putting behind the Bharat Jodo yatra. Name one political leader in India who is willing to walk 3000 kms to unite India,” he added.

While critics say that Kharge will act as a rubber stamp of the top leadership, Gogoi dismissed such allegations. “Calling Kharge a rubber stamp is ludicrous. As the leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha, he has managed to unite not only the Congress party behind him but in the Parliament, he has managed to unite all other major opposition parties as well. Words such as rubber stamps are essentially made by those political parties that have no internal democracy, who have no electoral process to showcase. Congress has shown them that we walked the talk also,” he said.

Talking about the CWC election, Gogoi said that Kharge has promised to implement the Udaipur Chintan Shivir resolution, which includes the election to the Working committee. “Let Kharge take over and outline his vision and his roadmap for the party in the next few months.

But in his campaign, he has already said that he will implement the letter and spirit of the promises made during the Udaipur Chintan Shivir. It said that not only CWC, all major organisational posts, the representation of young people, especially women should be increased. I look forward to that,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mallikarjun Kharge Rahul Gandhi Gaurav Gogoi Congress
India Matters
New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur with MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik during the 56th SAI Governing Body meeting, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI )
Home ministry to decide Indian cricket team tour to Pakistan, players' security is important: Thakur
A recent photo of CPM veteran V S Achuthanandan reading a newspaper at his house. The photo was shared by his son V A Arun Kumar on Facebook
With just one year to go, VS Achuthanandan eyes century
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the launch ceremony of Mission LiFE, in Kevadia, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi, UN chief launch 'Mission LiFE' in Gujarat
National commission for women
Ghaziabad gang-rape: NCW constitutes fact-finding team to probe case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp