Kharge to strengthen party, Rahul to be PM face, says Congress leader Gogoi

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While questions are being raised over the role of Rahul Gandhi after Mallikarjun Kharge becoming the Congress chief, senior Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said that Rahul Gandhi will be the Prime Ministerial face of the party in the 2024 general elections.

“It is evident that Rahul Gandhi is the PM face for 2024. There are many Congress workers who feel that Rahul is the best person to be the Prime Ministerial candidate. Mallikarjun Kharge will strengthen the Congress Party as the president,” he said. “We feel that no other leader can take the effort that Rahul Gandhi is putting behind the Bharat Jodo yatra. Name one political leader in India who is willing to walk 3000 kms to unite India,” he added.

While critics say that Kharge will act as a rubber stamp of the top leadership, Gogoi dismissed such allegations. “Calling Kharge a rubber stamp is ludicrous. As the leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha, he has managed to unite not only the Congress party behind him but in the Parliament, he has managed to unite all other major opposition parties as well. Words such as rubber stamps are essentially made by those political parties that have no internal democracy, who have no electoral process to showcase. Congress has shown them that we walked the talk also,” he said.

Talking about the CWC election, Gogoi said that Kharge has promised to implement the Udaipur Chintan Shivir resolution, which includes the election to the Working committee. “Let Kharge take over and outline his vision and his roadmap for the party in the next few months.

But in his campaign, he has already said that he will implement the letter and spirit of the promises made during the Udaipur Chintan Shivir. It said that not only CWC, all major organisational posts, the representation of young people, especially women should be increased. I look forward to that,” he said.

