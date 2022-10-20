Leave war-torn Ukraine at the earliest, Indians told

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Worried over the sudden escalation of war in Ukraine, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv on Wednesday issued an advisory to Indian citizens to leave the country at the earliest by any available means. “In view of the deteriorating security situation and recent escalation of hostilities across Ukraine, Indian nationals are advised against travelling to Ukraine.

Indian citizens and students are advised to leave at the earliest,’’ the Indian mission’s advisory read. It came hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared martial law in four regions of Ukraine that Moscow had annexed and gave all regional governors in Russia emergency powers that opened the door for sweeping new curbs across the country.

Quite a few final year medical students had returned to Ukraine to complete their course but there is no clarity on their numbers. “There is no information on the exact number of Indians present in Ukraine. It’s too early to say whether the embassy in Kyiv will close down or shift to another location,’’ sources said.

The Indian Embassy at Kyiv had earlier shut and relocated first to Lviv and then to Warsaw when there was an escalation of hostilities and the evacuation process began. This is the second advisory since the past nine days. On October 10, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv had advised all Indians to avoid non essential travel. “In view of the current escalation of hostilities in Ukraine, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine.

They must strictly follow the safety and security guidelines issued by the Ukrainian government and local authorities,’’ it had stated. Indian nationals had also been requested to keep the embassy informed about their whereabouts in Ukraine to enable officials to reach out to them if and when required.

