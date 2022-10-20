Home Nation

MP: Man takes dead baby to collector's office in bike-bag after failing to get ambulance

Image for representation purpose only.

By PTI

SINGRAULI: A probe has been ordered after a man reached the Singrauli collector's office in Madhya Pradesh with his dead newborn in the bag attached to his motorbike as he could not get an ambulance.

Dinesh Bharti, a resident of the neighbouring Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh, also alleged that a doctor at the Singrauli district hospital sent his wife to a private clinic for some tests before the delivery.

Singrauli collector Rajiv Ranjan Meena said a team headed by a Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) will conduct an inquiry into the allegations and action will be taken against the erring officials.

Bharti alleged in his complaint that when he took his pregnant wife to the government hospital on Sunday, he was asked to visit the private clinic of the woman doctor who worked there.

At the clinic, the couple were allegedly charged Rs 5,000 for some ultrasound tests.

His wife delivered a stillborn baby at the district hospital on Monday, he said.

When he asked for an ambulance to take his wife and the dead baby home, hospital staff did not help him, he alleged.

After he landed at the collector's office on Tuesday morning with the dead baby in the bag attached to the motorcycle, an ambulance was arranged, officials said.

