Home Nation

'No one responsible': Builder Paras Porwal dies by suicide, jumps off building in Mumbai

Porwal allegedly jumped to death around 6 am from the balcony of the gym at his residence in Shanti Kamal housing society building near Chinchpokli railway station, an official said.

Published: 20th October 2022 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2022 06:10 PM   |  A+A-

Paras Porwal

Paras Porwal

By PTI

MUMBAI: Well-known real estate developer Paras Porwal allegedly died by suicide, jumping from the 23rd floor of a building in Mumbai on Thursday, a police official said.

Police later found a suicide note at the 57-year-old builder's gym in which it was mentioned that nobody was responsible for his death and no enquiry should be made with anyone, he said.

Porwal allegedly jumped to death around 6 am from the balcony of the gym at his residence in Shanti Kamal housing society building near Chinchpokli railway station, the official said.

A passer-by alerted police following which personnel from the Kalachowki police station rushed to the spot, he said.

The body was taken to a civic-run hospital for post-mortem, he said.

An investigation is on to ascertain the reason behind the extreme step taken by Porwal, the official said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai Paras Porwal suicide
India Matters
New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur with MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik during the 56th SAI Governing Body meeting, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI )
Home ministry to decide Indian cricket team tour to Pakistan, players' security is important: Thakur
A recent photo of CPM veteran V S Achuthanandan reading a newspaper at his house. The photo was shared by his son V A Arun Kumar on Facebook
With just one year to go, VS Achuthanandan eyes century
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the launch ceremony of Mission LiFE, in Kevadia, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi, UN chief launch 'Mission LiFE' in Gujarat
National commission for women
Ghaziabad gang-rape: NCW constitutes fact-finding team to probe case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp