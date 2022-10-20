'Thank God': No urgent hearing on Bollywood movie

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The SC on Wednesday refused to grant urgent listing to the plea filed by Chitragupta Welfare Trust seeking to ban the release of Bollywood movie Thank God starring Ajay Devgan which is set to release on October 25. While rejecting the urgent listing, a bench of CJI UU Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi posted the petition for November 1, 2022.

The counsel had although submitted that if the petition is heard on November 1, it would become infructuous but the bench did not pay any heed. The petition which had also sought for removal of the trailers and posters from YouTube and other electronic platforms had argued that the release of the movie was violative of Article 14 and 25.

“The religious sentiments of the petitioner, including other Kayastha people in the country is being harmed/injured and fundamental right is infringed and violated by the respondents by making and releasing the said movie,” the petition added.

