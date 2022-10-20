Home Nation

Omicron Covid variant may have originated in animals, study finds

The researchers noted that the COVID-19 virus is capable of infecting many animal species -- which is one of the main reasons why variants keep emerging.

Published: 20th October 2022 01:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2022 01:18 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purposes only. (File Photo | AP)

Image for representational purposes only. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus may have been transmitted from an animal species to humans, according to a study.

The research, published recently in the journal Proceedings of National Academy of Sciences, provides new insights into the evolutionary origins of Omicron.

An essential step in coronavirus infection occurs when spike protein, which helps the virus to infect the cells, binds to the host's receptor.

After establishing consistent infections in the host, the spike protein becomes adapted to the host's receptor.

The researchers carried out a detailed structural biology analysis of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant.

They identified several mutations in the Omicron spike protein that were uniquely adapted to the mouse receptor and incompatible with the human receptor.

This suggests the Omicron variant might not have originated from humans directly and instead may have been transmitted from other animal species to humans, according to the researchers.

"These Omicron mutations are evolutionary traces left by the virus during its transmission from one animal species to another," said study lead author Fang Li, from the University of Minnesota in the US.

"Our detailed structural biology approach has successfully recovered these subtle yet unique evolutionary traces," Li said.

The researchers noted that the COVID-19 virus is capable of infecting many animal species -- which is one of the main reasons why variants keep emerging.

These findings also suggest that epidemic surveillance of rodents may be important for stopping new COVID-19 variants from emerging in the future, they said.

"Animal-to-human transmission of coronaviruses will likely continue to threaten global health. It has been suggested that all coronaviruses circulating in humans came from animals," said Li.

"I am working with my colleagues to address current and potential future coronavirus pandemics by developing therapeutics targeting both human coronaviruses and animal coronaviruses," the scientist added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Omicron Covid variant Omicron origin
India Matters
New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur with MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik during the 56th SAI Governing Body meeting, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI )
Home ministry to decide Indian cricket team tour to Pakistan, players' security is important: Thakur
A recent photo of CPM veteran V S Achuthanandan reading a newspaper at his house. The photo was shared by his son V A Arun Kumar on Facebook
With just one year to go, VS Achuthanandan eyes century
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the launch ceremony of Mission LiFE, in Kevadia, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi, UN chief launch 'Mission LiFE' in Gujarat
National commission for women
Ghaziabad gang-rape: NCW constitutes fact-finding team to probe case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp