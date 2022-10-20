Home Nation

Overconsumption created three-fold planetary emergency of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution: UN chief

He expressed hope that the initiatives of the LiFE movement spread throughout the world.

Published: 20th October 2022 09:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2022 09:47 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with United Nation Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the global launch of Mission LiFE, in Kevadia, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.(Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KEVADIA: United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Thursday said overconsumption has resulted in a three-fold planetary emergency of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution, and called for the need to treat the earth's resources judiciously and respectfully.

Guterres, who jointly launched Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) with Prime Minister Narendra Modi here, lamented that in the current times, greed was prevailing over need, and urged people to adopt a sustainable way of living.

"In this perilous time, we need all hands on deck. There is no greater challenge than climate change.  Overconsumption has resulted in a three-fold planetary emergency of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution," he said.

"We are using the equivalent of 1.6 planet earths to maintain our lifestyles. That great access is compounded by great inequality. The combined greenhouse gas emission of the richest one per cent is more than twice of the poorest 50 per cent," he said.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, Guterres said, "The world has enough for everyone's needs but not everyone's greed. Unfortunately in recent times, greed is prevailing over need and we need to reverse it."

"Each one of us has to learn to live sustainably and reduce our environmental footprint," he said.

He expressed hope that the initiatives of the LiFE movement spread throughout the world.

"I am immensely encouraged by the commitment that India has made to pursue environmentally sound policies and its pledge to significantly increase investment in renewable energy, championing International Solar Alliance. We need to unleash the renewable revolution and I look forward to working with India in driving this agenda forward," the UN chief said.

In a few weeks' time, world leaders will meet for COP 27 in Egypt. COP 27 will present a key political opportunity to renew trusts and accelerate actions on all pillars of Paris climate agreement, he added.

Guterres noted that with its vulnerability to climate impacts and its massive economy, India can play a critical bridging role.

"We must treat the earth's resources with wisdom and respect," he said while pledging to alter the economies and lifestyles so that people are able to share earth's resources fairly and only take what they need.

He also urged everyone to count on India as it assumes G20 Presidency to help usher in a new era of sustainability, fully in line with its history, culture and tradition.

Guterrus earlier held a bilateral meeting with PM Modi.

He also offered floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the 'Statue of Unity' at the venue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Antonio Guterres climate change
India Matters
Activists of various left organizations shout slogans during a protest against hate speech in New Delhi on Dec 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
'Where have we reached in the name of religion?': SC expresses angst over hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Joblessness peaks in India during festive season
After Deepavali revelry, prepare for traffic challan bomb in TN
A file photo of water being released from KRS dam in Mandya district
Karnataka releases ‘highest’ water to TN in 48 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp