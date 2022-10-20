Home Nation

Postgraduate medical admissions: SC upholds 20 pc quota for in-service officers in Maharashtra

From the academic year 2022-23, government approval is being given to reserve 20 per cent seats for in-service candidates for admissions to PG medical and diploma courses, the resolution said.

Published: 20th October 2022 08:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2022 08:44 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

Postgraduate medical admissions: SC upholds 20 pc quota for in-service officers in Maharashtra

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the decision of the Maharashtra government to provide 20 per cent reservation for in-service officers in postgraduate medical admissions in the state.

A bench of justices D Y Chandrachud and Hima Kohli said it was difficult to accept the submission of the petitioners that the government resolution should not apply in the current academic year because of change in rules midway.

"We are of the considered view that the judgement of the Bombay High Court does not call for interference," the bench said.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by some candidates against a judgment of the high court which refused to grant them relief.

"From the academic year 2022-23, government approval is being given to reserve 20 per cent seats for in-service candidates for admissions to PG medical and diploma courses in government and civic-run medical colleges in the state," the Maharashtra government resolution had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra reservation PG medical admissions Supreme Court
India Matters
New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur with MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik during the 56th SAI Governing Body meeting, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI )
Home ministry to decide Indian cricket team tour to Pakistan, players' security is important: Thakur
A recent photo of CPM veteran V S Achuthanandan reading a newspaper at his house. The photo was shared by his son V A Arun Kumar on Facebook
With just one year to go, VS Achuthanandan eyes century
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the launch ceremony of Mission LiFE, in Kevadia, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi, UN chief launch 'Mission LiFE' in Gujarat
National commission for women
Ghaziabad gang-rape: NCW constitutes fact-finding team to probe case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp