Home Nation

Raipur Diary: ‘Unnati’ initiative empowers women to create festive-oriented products

In recent weeks, state’s IAS officers are in the news for all the wrong reasons.

Published: 20th October 2022 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2022 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

Cases against babus add to staffing woes
In recent weeks, state’s IAS officers are in the news for all the wrong reasons. Shortage of bureaucrats in Chhattisgarh is not much different from the situation in other states, with 166 out of the allotted 193 posts currently occupied. Recently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the residential premises of three IAS officers under the PMLA. One of them now is under ED’s custodial remand. Complaints and cases against 45 IAS officers have been adding to their woes. Amid excessive delay or no action being initiated against them, the high court has asked the state to file a reply by November 16. The state, meanwhile, informed the HC that it is preparing to file a better reply.

When Cong, BJP fought over an ED press note
It rarely happens that an everyday press release issued by a central probe agency becomes contentious politically. It happened in the state recently when former chief minister Raman Singh shared a press note by ED on social media, at least a day before the agency uploaded it on its site. With the opposition BJP sharpening its attack on the state government, Congress leaders began questioning the purported ED release – calling it “suspicious” since it was first tagged by the ex-CM. Debates ensued over the row, loaded with political allegations and counter-accusations, until the ED came out with an explanation to solve it.

Festive cheer: Women get skill training 
The festive season brings with it more expenses for households. Over 350 women members of local self-help groups (SHGs) in the power hub district of Korba, have earned additional income, thanks to a series of initiatives rolled out by Bharat Aluminium. Under its community development project, ‘Unnati’, Balco has created several capacity building programmes to empower SHG members with training to create different products that are an integral part of festive occasions. The participants have acquired skills and sold numerous handmade items for additional income generation.

Harpreet Bajwa
Our correspondent in Chandigarh
hsbajwa73@gmail.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UNNATI Chandigarh Bharat Aluminium
India Matters
New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur with MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik during the 56th SAI Governing Body meeting, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI )
Home ministry to decide Indian cricket team tour to Pakistan, players' security is important: Thakur
A recent photo of CPM veteran V S Achuthanandan reading a newspaper at his house. The photo was shared by his son V A Arun Kumar on Facebook
With just one year to go, VS Achuthanandan eyes century
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the launch ceremony of Mission LiFE, in Kevadia, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi, UN chief launch 'Mission LiFE' in Gujarat
National commission for women
Ghaziabad gang-rape: NCW constitutes fact-finding team to probe case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp