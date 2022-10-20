Raipur Diary: ‘Unnati’ initiative empowers women to create festive-oriented products

Harpreet Bajwa By

Cases against babus add to staffing woes

In recent weeks, state’s IAS officers are in the news for all the wrong reasons. Shortage of bureaucrats in Chhattisgarh is not much different from the situation in other states, with 166 out of the allotted 193 posts currently occupied. Recently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the residential premises of three IAS officers under the PMLA. One of them now is under ED’s custodial remand. Complaints and cases against 45 IAS officers have been adding to their woes. Amid excessive delay or no action being initiated against them, the high court has asked the state to file a reply by November 16. The state, meanwhile, informed the HC that it is preparing to file a better reply.

When Cong, BJP fought over an ED press note

It rarely happens that an everyday press release issued by a central probe agency becomes contentious politically. It happened in the state recently when former chief minister Raman Singh shared a press note by ED on social media, at least a day before the agency uploaded it on its site. With the opposition BJP sharpening its attack on the state government, Congress leaders began questioning the purported ED release – calling it “suspicious” since it was first tagged by the ex-CM. Debates ensued over the row, loaded with political allegations and counter-accusations, until the ED came out with an explanation to solve it.

Festive cheer: Women get skill training

The festive season brings with it more expenses for households. Over 350 women members of local self-help groups (SHGs) in the power hub district of Korba, have earned additional income, thanks to a series of initiatives rolled out by Bharat Aluminium. Under its community development project, ‘Unnati’, Balco has created several capacity building programmes to empower SHG members with training to create different products that are an integral part of festive occasions. The participants have acquired skills and sold numerous handmade items for additional income generation.

