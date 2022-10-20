RSS meeting focuses on population imbalance, ‘conversion conspiracy’

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The four-day national executive meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) ended on Wednesday with a detailed discussion on the population explosion in the country. The Sangh leadership, in the presence of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, expressed concern over the challenges that might crop up due to increase in population.

They also proposed to frame an ‘acceptable-to-all’ policy to bring the situation under control.

“The imbalance in population has resulted in the disintegration of a number of nations, including India... The Sangh Pariwar believes that the dispensation should come up with a robust population policy which is acceptable to all,” said Sarkaryavahak Dattatreya Hosable

“We think that the dispensation should work legally towards checking the practice of conversion, which is depleting the population of Hindus in various parts of the nation. The racket of conversion is being run as

a ‘conspiracy’.

Some border states like Assam, West Bengal and Bihar are facing challenges of intrusion from neighbouring countries. These states are witnessing a considerable depletion in the population of Hindus, who have become minority in some parts,” said Hosable adding that if this is continued, Hindus would become minority at other places also.

“The RSS believes that those getting converted for reservation should not be given that benefit at any cost,” said Hosable. When asked about the efforts being made by Sangh, especially by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to reach out to Muslims, Hosable said that RSS always believed in inclusiveness.

