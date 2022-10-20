Home Nation

SAD(A) chief Mann moves court against J-K admin's order denying him entry

Advocate T N Gupta said Mann has challenged the order on grounds that he was granted approval for his visit to the Union territory a few days ago.

Published: 20th October 2022 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2022 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

Simranjit Singh Mann

Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) chief Simranjit Singh Mann (Photo | @ Facebook)

By PTI

KATHUA (Jammu): Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) chief Simranjit Singh Mann has moved a Jammu and Kashmir court to challenge the administration's order denying him entry into the Union territory, his lawyer said on Thursday.

Mann has been sitting on a protest in Lakhanpur for three consecutive nights against the administration's decision. Thursday is the fourth day of the protest.

The MP from Sangrur in Punjab was stopped on orders of Kathua District Magistrate Rahul Pandey on Monday evening, leading to the protest by the politician and his supporters.

In his order issued under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), Pandey said it had been brought to his notice by the senior superintendent of police that Mann was scheduled to enter Jammu and Kashmir and his visit was likely to cause "disturbance in public tranquility".

Mann filed a petition in the court of the chief judicial magistrate of Kathua through advocate T N Gupta, challenging the district magistrate's order denying him entry into Jammu and Kashmir.

ALSO READ | Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll: Setback for AAP as SAD candidate Simranjit Singh Mann wins

Gupta said Mann has challenged the order on grounds that he was granted approval for his visit to the Union territory a few days ago.

"As per the protocol of his visit fixed by the additional deputy commissioner (Kathua), he left for J&K on October 17 (from Punjab). But when he reached here, the district magistrate of Kathua gave him this order (of denying entry into J&K). So he is challenging it," Gupta said.

He said the matter will be taken up on Thursday. Gupta said Mann has also demanded the restoration of his basic rights as a senior citizen as well as an elected MP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shiromani Akali Dal Simranjit Singh Mann Jammu and Kashmir court
India Matters
New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur with MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik during the 56th SAI Governing Body meeting, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI )
Home ministry to decide Indian cricket team tour to Pakistan, players' security is important: Thakur
A recent photo of CPM veteran V S Achuthanandan reading a newspaper at his house. The photo was shared by his son V A Arun Kumar on Facebook
With just one year to go, VS Achuthanandan eyes century
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the launch ceremony of Mission LiFE, in Kevadia, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi, UN chief launch 'Mission LiFE' in Gujarat
National commission for women
Ghaziabad gang-rape: NCW constitutes fact-finding team to probe case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp