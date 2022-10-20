Home Nation

UN chief says India taking leading role in providing reliefs

The UNSG also complimented India for stepping up its efforts to supply vaccines to many countries during the peak of Covid 19.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres being welcomed by India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ruchira Kamboj on his arrival in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India has increased its impact of humanitarian assistance globally by providing aid to countries that need it, said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. “From India’s donations of medicines, medical equipment and vaccines at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, to humanitarian assistance and development finance to Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, India has been increasing its impact on the international stage. India is today a partner of choice of the UN,’’ said Guterres while addressing students while giving an address in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mumbai.

The UNSG also complimented India for stepping up its efforts to supply vaccines to many countries during the peak of Covid 19. Meanwhile, Guterres complimented India as being the biggest contributor in UN Peacekeeping.

“India is also the biggest provider of military and police personnel to UN missions, including the first all-women UN police contingent to a peacekeeping mission. Over 200,000 Indian men and women have served in 49 peacekeeping missions since 1948, a remarkable contribution to peace in the world,’’ he added.

He also said that as a member of the UNSC for two years, India’s contributed significantly to promoting multilateral solutions and addressing crises. “India was a founding member of the United Nations. The drafters of the UN Charter took great inspiration from Gandhiji’s message of peace, non-violence, and tolerance,’’ he added.

Earlier, UN Chief paid tributes to the victims of the 26/11 terror attacks at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai. “Terror is absolute evil. There are no reasons, no pretext, no causes, and no grievances that can justify terrorism. terrorism is absolute evil. It has no room in today’s world,” Guterres added.

“I feel deeply moved to be here where barbaric terrorist acts took place where that led to the loss of 166 lives. I want to pay tribute to the victims they are heroes of all world and I want to express my deepest condolences to their families, to their friends, to the people of India, and to all those that are coming from other parts of the world that have lost their lives in Mumbai,” he said. He also said that “fighting terrorism must be a global priority for every country on earth and fighting terrorism is a central priority for the UN”.

