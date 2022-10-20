Uttarakhand furious over BJP national general secy Dushyant's "teasing girls in temple" remark

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Bhartiya Janta Party's national general secretary and Uttarakhand in-charge Dushyant Kumar Gautam has made a controversial statement about Congressmen. He said, "Congressmen go to temples to tease girls," Congress opposes Sanatan Dharma and its workers go to temples and tease girls.

Gautam believes that the Congress even says that Lord Ram was not there. Now they are trying to find a party president on the same lines, who says that if Sanatan Dharma comes, there will be an outcry within the country. "Hindutva will flourish".

On the statement of BJP's state in-charge Gautam, the Congress has strongly condemned it and has announced to burn the effigy of Dushyant across the state along with registering an FIR.

Reacting to BJP leader Dushyant's statement, Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Bhuvan Kapri told The New Indian Express, "Dushyant has insulted not only Congressmen but every mother and daughter of the state, the BJP high command should take cognizance of this statement at the earliest and take away the charge of the

state from him".

"The BJP should also make Dushyant Gautam publicly apologise to the people of the state", he added.

Speaking to the TNIE, state Congress chief spokesperson Garima Mehra Dasauni termed the statement of Dushyant as "ill-tempered and perverted mentality of the Bharatiya Janata Party, which has been exposed in his statement". "His allegation that Congressmen go to the temple to molest girls, exposes the mental

bankruptcy of saffron brigade"

Spokesperson Garima further told, "On the instructions of State President Karan Mehra, the effigy of Dushyant Gautam will be burnt in every district headquarters along with filling an FIR against him".

Dushyant Gautam also sarcastically, 'After failing on the son, now the formality is being completed in the name of party president election' although earlier an experiment was done in the form of Sitaram Kesri ji"

"Everyone knows what happened to them later. After Kesri's death, his body was not even allowed inside the Congress national office," said Gautam.

Uttarakhand Kranti Dal spokesperson and central general secretary Meenakshi Ghildiyal said, "BJP leaders should also read the language of their MLA Banshidhar Bhagat once before making such remarks. Also, once the black deeds of the BJP leader's son and Vantara Resort should also be looked into.

Meenakshi further told, "Such indecent remarks against any political party by Bharatiya Janata Party leaders who gave the slogan of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao are really shameful".

